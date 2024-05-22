“You’ll physically tire out” - Fans react as Ludwig plans on "making 1,000 three-point shots" live on stream

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren took to his official X.com profile to reveal plans for one of his future streams. Ludwig claimed he'll attempt 1000 successful three-pointers in a stream. For those unaware, a three-point shot is where a player manages to score from outside the arc, i.e., the three-point line. The distance from the basket to the three-point line is usually around six meters, so he'll have quite a task ahead. The streamer wrote:

“I’m trying to do a stream this thursday where i end after making 1000 3 point shots and literally no one believes i can do it. Is it actually that hard or is everyone being mean?”

The post naturally elicited quite a few reactions. Many of his fans and followers took to the replies to share their opinions on his upcoming project. One fan reasoned that he may get tired much before getting to the target:

“1000 is a lot. I think you’ll physically tire out way before you hit 1000.”

Fan shares his doubts over Ludwig’s proposed stream (Image via X)

Let’s look at some of the other reactions:

Fans and creators react to the streamer’s post (Image via X)

What are some other projects by Ludwig on stream?

Ludwig is easily among the most popular and creative faces of the streaming community. The 28-year-old has hosted quite a few notable streamer-led events that have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

One of his most popular projects was the subathon he hosted in 2021. Back then, the streamer was still with Twitch. He ended up receiving around 282,000 subscriptions, a record later broken by Kai Cenat, who clocked over 300,000 subscribers in February 2023.

Other projects included his Mogul Money Live event at the YouTube theatre in July 2022. The same year saw another one of his hit events called the Mogul Chessboxing Championship held in December 2022 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Both events racked up hundreds of thousands of concurrent (live) viewers.

The streamer was recently in the news after ending up feuding with Steven “Destiny.” Both took to X.com to take some personal jibes at each other.

