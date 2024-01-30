"You lost to Al-Nassr's son!" - IShowSpeed left in stitches after learning about Inter Miami's defeat against Al-Hilal

During a recent livestream, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" commented on the outcome of the football match between Inter Miami and Al-Hilal on January 29, 2024. For context, the teams played a friendly match, with Al-Hilal defeating Inter Miami 4 - 3. Aleksandar Mitrović, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Michael, and Malcom scored for the Riyadh-based football club.

When the streamer came across the results while browsing his official Discord server, he burst out laughing. Making a lighthearted remark about the outcome, the Ohio native stated:

"Oh, my god! 4 - 3. You lost to Al-Hilal! You lost to Al-Nassr's son! You lost to Al-Nassr's dog!"

"You suck!" - IShowSpeed comments on Inter Miami's recent defeat to Al-Hilal

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube's most popular content creators. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2016. In eight years, his channel has amassed over 22.7 million subscribers.

In addition to being an avid gamer and Just Chatting streamer, the 19-year-old is a huge football fan, having broadcasted live from numerous matches. He even traveled to Qatar in 2022 to host livestreams from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On January 30, 2024, the internet star reviewed the results of Inter Miami's friendly match against Al-Hilal. As mentioned earlier, the recently unbanned Twitch personality started teasing the American football team, stating that they lost to "Al-Nassr's son."

He then said:

"You suck! You lost to... bro, if you can't even beat Al-Hilal, you can't even beat Al-Nassr!"

Commenting on Lionel Messi's penalty, he remarked:

"And guess what? He (Lionel Messi) scored a penalty. (Get) the f**k out of here! Come on, now! Come on, now! Oh, I cannot wait for 1st. I cannot wait for, like, two more days, bro. I cannot wait for two more days..."

Here's what the community on X had to say about the content creator's reaction:

The Instagram post in which the streamer met with Ronaldo, dated June 18, 2023 (Image via IShowSpeed/Instagram)

For those unaware, IShowSpeed is a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. After being on a year-long quest to meet his idol, the YouTube streamer finally got the opportunity to get in touch with the Portuguese legend on June 18, 2023. An Instagram post featuring the special occasion has received over 15.3 million likes.