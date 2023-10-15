"You made the 'unimaginable' possible" - MrBeast crossing 200 million subscriber mark on his channel leaves fans in awe

On October 15, 2023, internet sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" reached another major career milestone when his main YouTube channel surpassed 200 million subscribers. Last year, on July 28, 2022, the Kansas native hosted a special livestream to celebrate reaching 100 million subscribers. It only took him 15 months to more than double his following.

MrBeast took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today and updated the community, writing:

"We hit 200,000,000 subscribers! If you traveled back in time and showed this screenshot to me when I was 13, there is zero shot he'd believe it's real, haha. This is just the beginning though, I still have decades left in the tank."

As expected, the news immediately started trending on the social media platform, with X user @LANDN stating that MrBeast made the "unimaginable possible." They added:

"I remember in 2018 when you were at 3 million (subscribers), saying you'd be at 10 million (subscribers) by the end of (the) year - but that if you told anyone that they wouldn't believe you. You were close to 15 million (subscribers) by the end of that year. Great job Jimmy. You made the ‘unimaginable’ possible. Here’s to the next 800 million (subscribers)."

"I hope the new challenge isn't going to Mars" - Fans go gaga as MrBeast amasses 200 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel

MrBeast's latest update received over 2.3 million views and more than 3,840 responses in just a few hours. 100 Thieves co-owner and popular streamer Jack "CouRageJD" congratulated him, writing:

X user @RenanSouzones was astounded by the 25-year-old's achievement, and speculated that he might hit "one billion" subscribers in the future:

One community member remarked how astonishing it was to amass 200 million subscribers:

Meanwhile, another fan made a comment in jest, writing:

"Congratulations on your achievement! I hope the new challenge isn't going to Mars."

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

The day before, MrBeast uploaded a video titled, $1 Vs $100,000,000 House!, which has since received over 45 million views. He also surprised fans by teaming up with American singer-songwriter and actor, Justin Timberlake.