"You marketing genius" - Fans go wild as Dream and Yung Gravy finally collaborate to release their first song together

Minecraft personality Clay "Dream" and well-known American rapper Matthew "Yung Gravy" have collaborated on their debut track titled "Everest." This musical creation is now accessible on various platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Amazon Music, and YouTube, allowing fans to enjoy it from any source of their preference.

Last week (June 22), the duo caused a stir on Twitter when Clay playfully offered to teach Minecraft to Yung Gravy in exchange for a song collaboration. However, Matthew declined the offer, leading many to believe it was a genuine rejection.

However, as it turned out, the two merely pulled a prank on their fans. With the release of their latest song, one fan said:

"you marketing genius"

Dream and Yung Gravy join hands to release new music

Recently, Dream has been actively engaging in various musical endeavors, with the most recent being his collaboration with Yung Gravy. The lyric video for the track, which premiered on YouTube, has already amassed an impressive 50K views within just a couple of hours since its release.

The collaboration between Dream, the most popular Minecraft-related YouTuber with an astounding 31 million subscribers, and Yung Gravy, who gained fame through platforms like TikTok with his viral hit single "Betty (Get Money)," naturally caused a huge buzz.

As part of promoting their song "Everest," the duo engaged in some playful and suggestive banter:

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has also joined the promotion efforts for the song:

Dream is all set to release his own album titled "To Whoever Wants to Hear" later this year. The album is scheduled to launch on September 1 and features seven distinct tracks.

"Everest" is not the only song that the Minecraft YouTuber has released this year. On June 23, he also released a song titled "Until I End Up Dead." This track holds a special dedication to the late Minecraft YouTuber Alex "Technoblade," who tragically passed away in 2022.

Fans react to the song

Clay, being among the most popular creators within the online community, attracted a flood of reactions, particularly from his own community. Here are some of the notable reactions:

zoë @404ZOE pic.twitter.com/a1iTajVB0G @dreamwastaken @yunggravy been steaming for 5 hours and it’s so fire my phones overheating

Enderman @Enderman @dreamwastaken @yunggravy I love this dream! Please marry me

Clay played a central role in one of Bella Poarch's songs, "Dolls." Since its release last year, the song has gone viral and garnered an impressive 39 million views. Dream's involvement in the track likely contributed to its popularity, as his massive fanbase drew attention to the collaboration.