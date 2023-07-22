"Coldest tweet of the year" - Yung Gravy's rejection of Dream's offer for song collaboration leaves fans shocked

Popular American rapper Matthew Raymond Hauri or as he is more popularly known, Yung Gravy, delivered a brutal response to Clay "Dream," a popular Minecraft streamer who suggested teaching him Minecraft in return for a collaborative song. This comes after an initial inquiry from Matthew, where he asked if Minecraft has "h*es" in it.

Naturally, the comical response quickly went viral on Twitter, attracting a flurry of reactions from both streamers and fans alike. One user wrote:

"Coldest tweet of the year."

Yung Gravy's brutal response to Dream goes viral

Yung Gravy, who rose to fame almost overnight with his hit single "Betty (Get Money)," experienced another internet virality after his brutal yet humorous response to YouTuber and streamer, Dream, went viral on Twitter.

The rapper, known for his witty personality on and off camera, promptly shut down Dream's request for collaboration in a potential musical project by simply typing a single word - "no."

Naturally, the response spread far and wide, attracting a flood of responses, even from one of Dream's best friends and fellow Minecraft streamer, George "GeorgeNotFound." The latter comically wrote:

Observing George's witty response, one fan humorously suggested that Dream might not appreciate the sharp comeback, adding to the playful ridicule of the situation:

Understandably, some of Dream's fans were disappointed by the rapper's blunt response, with one expressing that they believed he used to be "cool":

Overall, the rapper's short yet simple response generated many comical reactions from fans and internet users. Here are some of the notable ones:

Dream's own musical ventures

Although Dream's request for a collaboration with Yung Gravy may have been put to rest with the rapper's brief response, it's worth noting that Dream has previously dabbled in the realm of music. In fact, recently, the streamer released a song titled "Until I End Up Dead," dedicated to the late Technoblade.

Aside from this personal project, Dream made a masked-cameo appearance in Bella Poarch's 2022 single "Dolls." The song has over 39 million views on YouTube.

In June 2023, Dream shared a personal update on his YouTube channel, revealing his intention to put his mask back on after his initial face reveal last year. To read more about the story, click here.