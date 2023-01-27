“Also sue him for being mid”: Netizens react as Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy for copying Never Gonna Give You Up vocals

It looks like Yung Gravy is back in deep waters after Rick Astley filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the rapper for allegedly ripping off his vocals. The lawsuit filed on Thursday, January 26, 2023, accuses Yung of imitating Rick’s voice from the 1987 hit, Never Gonna Give You Up.

As per TMZ, Rick Astley claims that the Betty Get Money singer has ripped off vocals from his most popular song. Suing him for vocal impersonation, the English singer and songwriter stated in his complaint that:

“Gravy and his producers conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Astley’s voice throughout the song which dropped in June 2022.”

It is being reported that Yung Gravy is being sued for his award-winning track, Betty Get Money, which was released in 2022.

“In this era that's just careless”: Social media users react over Rick Astley’s lawsuit over Yung Gravy and call the impersonation “insane”

Yung Gravy being sued by Rick Astley too has become the talk of the town once the English singer made the news public. Netizens have been taking to various platforms and pouring in their thoughts and reactions about the same. One social media user also called it “careless,” and said:

Yung Gravy admitted that he “remade” Rick Astley’s voice in 2022 during a Billboard interview

In 2022, when the rapper released his song, Betty Get Money, he had an exclusive interview with Billboard, where he agreed and admitted that he “basically remade” Astley’s voice. During the interview, he was also asked how he got his song cleared, to which he responded:

“I always thought that sample would be sick to do something with. I just never figured it was clearable. Somebody who had part-ownership of the rights to the sample hit me up like, 'We f**k with you, you should try it out.'”

He also spoke about Nick Seeley AKA Popnick, who was the producer of the song and said:

“My boy Nick, who does a lot of sample replays and recreating original samples, we basically remade the whole song. Had a different singer and instruments, but it was all really close because it makes it easier legally.”

At the moment, neither Yung Gravy nor anyone from his team has spoken about or addressed the lawsuit.

