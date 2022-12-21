"Rebrand as tWEEDter": Snoop Dogg asks if he should run Twitter amid Elon Musk's poll, sets the internet in a frenzy 

Since Tesla owner Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has been excessively using the platform's polling feature to gather the views of the netizens. This time however, Musk’s poll backfired on him when the new owner asked whether he should step down as the CEO of the company.

Rapper Snoop Dogg used this opportunity to share the poll and revamp it, asking his 21 million followers about whether he should be running Twitter. The now-ended poll, which received more than 3.4 million votes, suggested that 81% of people wanted him to run the social media platform.

As Snoop Dogg tweeted and polled if he should be running Twitter, more than 81% voted in favour of the rapper being the CEO of the platform. (Image via Twitter)

The polls and their subsequent results made netizens go gaga over the thought of Snoop Dogg taking over the social media platform. A few hilariously took over Twitter and joked about it.

Xinobi @xinobimusic @SnoopDogg You should rebrand it as tWEEDter then. @SnoopDogg You should rebrand it as tWEEDter then.

Netizens share hilarious reactions after 81% people vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter

The results of Elon Musk's polls were interesting, with about 58% of the people voting for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter's CEO.

Promising to abide by what netizens vote, Elon Musk had 57.5% people wanting him to quit from his position. (Image via Twitter)

Soon after the poll ended, internet users were exhilarated at the possibility of the Bad Decisions rapper taking over Twitter. Mentioning how “the people have spoken,” many hilariously tweeted by commenting on Elon Musk’s tweet that it "backfired" on him.

Furthermore, many are now asking the Twitter CEO if Snoop Dogg will indeed be running Twitter. Others also shared what Twitter would look like once Snoop Dogg took over the platform. One user also made a meme using the infamous “sink” picture and photo-shopped the rapper’s face in place of Musk's.

Joewo01 @joewo01 Reality hits Elon Musk as Snoop Dogg wins overwhelming approval to be the new Twitter CEO. At least Snoop would not be another Republican being a total Fascist. Reality hits Elon Musk as Snoop Dogg wins overwhelming approval to be the new Twitter CEO. At least Snoop would not be another Republican being a total Fascist. https://t.co/KXjegx3Zl1

Power 106 @Power106LA Who do y’all think should run Twitter?! 🤔 Elon Musk OR Snoop Dogg?! Who do y’all think should run Twitter?! 🤔 Elon Musk OR Snoop Dogg?! 👀 https://t.co/yavsObcFRi

However, in awe of the 81% votes, Guinness World Records also tweeted, and called it the “biggest yes ratio in a Twitter poll.”

Will Elon Musk quit after being voted out by Twitter users?

Just after the poll ended, in which only 42.5% wanted Elon Musk to continue as the CEO and more than 57% people wanted him to quit, the doubt of whether he would be stepping down was clarified from his follow-up tweet.

The entrepreneur, who previously stated how he would be abiding by the results of the poll, later tweeted that he would resign "as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job."

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Elon Musk @elonmusk I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.

At the same time, a few netizens have also suggested that Snoop Dogg’s poll might be bugged by bots, thus clarifying the huge number of people who have voted a “YES.” However, if that really is the case, then it puts Musk in deep waters, as he has time and again claimed that Twitter is free of bots.

