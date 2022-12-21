Create

"Rebrand as tWEEDter": Snoop Dogg asks if he should run Twitter amid Elon Musk's poll, sets the internet in a frenzy 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Dec 21, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Netizens in a frenzy after 81% people voted for Snoop Dogg to be the new CEO of Twitter. (Image via Getty Images &amp; Twitter)
Since Tesla owner Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has been excessively using the platform's polling feature to gather the views of the netizens. This time however, Musk’s poll backfired on him when the new owner asked whether he should step down as the CEO of the company.

Rapper Snoop Dogg used this opportunity to share the poll and revamp it, asking his 21 million followers about whether he should be running Twitter. The now-ended poll, which received more than 3.4 million votes, suggested that 81% of people wanted him to run the social media platform.

As Snoop Dogg tweeted and polled if he should be running Twitter, more than 81% voted in favour of the rapper being the CEO of the platform. (Image via Twitter)
The polls and their subsequent results made netizens go gaga over the thought of Snoop Dogg taking over the social media platform. A few hilariously took over Twitter and joked about it.

@SnoopDogg You should rebrand it as tWEEDter then.

Netizens share hilarious reactions after 81% people vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter

The results of Elon Musk's polls were interesting, with about 58% of the people voting for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter's CEO.

Promising to abide by what netizens vote, Elon Musk had 57.5% people wanting him to quit from his position. (Image via Twitter)
Soon after the poll ended, internet users were exhilarated at the possibility of the Bad Decisions rapper taking over Twitter. Mentioning how “the people have spoken,” many hilariously tweeted by commenting on Elon Musk’s tweet that it "backfired" on him.

Furthermore, many are now asking the Twitter CEO if Snoop Dogg will indeed be running Twitter. Others also shared what Twitter would look like once Snoop Dogg took over the platform. One user also made a meme using the infamous “sink” picture and photo-shopped the rapper’s face in place of Musk's.

The community has decided. 😅#ElonMusk #SnoopDogg #TwitterTakeover https://t.co/RIzatVbZBS
Well done gents. Problem solved! @elonmusk @SnoopDogg https://t.co/NoF8y692It
The people have spoken. 🥳🐶🚬 @SnoopDogg @elonmusk https://t.co/i1KMBTvMsH
The people have spoken!#twitter #ElonMusk #SnoopDogg https://t.co/djYp7hhtI5
Gm! Nothing to add. @SnoopDogg vs. @elonmusk 🤣 https://t.co/vtKZPxrhyU
Hey @elonmusk … does this mean @SnoopDogg is now running twitter?!? The people have spoken. https://t.co/I5k8K5B98P
Reality hits Elon Musk as Snoop Dogg wins overwhelming approval to be the new Twitter CEO. At least Snoop would not be another Republican being a total Fascist. https://t.co/KXjegx3Zl1
Who do y’all think should run Twitter?! 🤔 Elon Musk OR Snoop Dogg?! 👀 https://t.co/yavsObcFRi
@elonmusk When @SnoopDogg takes over Twitter as ceo 🔥💨 https://t.co/pZVOOs9Cty
Yoo @elonmusk make @SnoopDogg the CEO who says no 😁😁😁 https://t.co/Mn06JZsp8h

However, in awe of the 81% votes, Guinness World Records also tweeted, and called it the “biggest yes ratio in a Twitter poll.”

@SnoopDogg @reddit_AMA biggest yes ratio in a twitter poll 🥇

Will Elon Musk quit after being voted out by Twitter users?

Just after the poll ended, in which only 42.5% wanted Elon Musk to continue as the CEO and more than 57% people wanted him to quit, the doubt of whether he would be stepping down was clarified from his follow-up tweet.

The entrepreneur, who previously stated how he would be abiding by the results of the poll, later tweeted that he would resign "as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job."

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”
I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.

At the same time, a few netizens have also suggested that Snoop Dogg’s poll might be bugged by bots, thus clarifying the huge number of people who have voted a “YES.” However, if that really is the case, then it puts Musk in deep waters, as he has time and again claimed that Twitter is free of bots.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
