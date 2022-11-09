Why was Nikita Dragun arrested? Twitter in splits after YouTuber put behind bars for hotel nudity

Influencer Nikita Dragun was reportedly arrested after hotel staff informed that the social media star was creating a ruckus around the pool area by walking nude on the premises. Moreover, when the police came over, Dragun poured water on them and the hotel security staff.

As per reports, Nikita was arrested on a felony allegation of violence against a police officer. The police also claimed that the hotel staff informed the officers that Nikita had been causing a lot of commotion in the hotel for a considerable amount of time.

According to the staff, she also disobeyed orders when she was causing a disturbance. Meanwhile, this has created a stir on social media, as a lot of netizens have posted some hilarious reactions after Dragun was arrested.

Nikita Dragun, born in 1996, is a makeup artist and a beauty guru, who often posts tutorials and beauty-related content on social media. She is known for creating a lot of fashion videos highlighting various trends. She is widely popular on Instagram and YouTube, where she boasts 9 million followers and 3.5 million subscribers, respectively.

“Funniest thing I’ve seen all day”: Netizens react to the arrest of Nikita Dragun

As per the police, when they arrived at Dragun’s room, loud music was being played. They then banged on the door a number of times, and as soon as Nikita Dragun opened the door, she sprayed water on an attending police officer and security guard, which became the main reason for her arrest.

She was later brought down from the hotel in handcuffs, which sparked a meme fest on social media.

camille @camilleeca funniest thing i’ve seen all day i really can’t believe nikita dragun got arrestedfunniest thing i’ve seen all day i really can’t believe nikita dragun got arrested 😂😂😂 funniest thing i’ve seen all day

BL0SS0M 🦄 @N1KABL0SS0M Lmaooo nikita dragun got arrested 🤣🤣🤣 Lmaooo nikita dragun got arrested 🤣🤣🤣

lil woozi vert⁷ 𖧷 ᵍᵒᵗ⁷⧖⁸ @gotbangbeyteez Finding out Nikita Dragun got arrested was truly the highlight of my day Finding out Nikita Dragun got arrested was truly the highlight of my day

☾ @nononovocaiine NIKITA DRAGUN GETTING ARRESTED SONDDKJD??????? LMFAO NIKITA DRAGUN GETTING ARRESTED SONDDKJD??????? LMFAO

Several netizens also expressed their concern over how the transgender social media star was put in a men's jail. Social media users claimed this to be "dangerous for her safety."

gabriella @ys3lla nikita dragun being forced to stay in a mens jail is extremely transphobic and dangerous for her safety nikita dragun being forced to stay in a mens jail is extremely transphobic and dangerous for her safety

filipe ❀ @pviscoming Nikita Dragun is in a Men’s prison. This is disgusting and a crime against her rights. Nikita Dragun is in a Men’s prison. This is disgusting and a crime against her rights.

aylin @virginhater00 idgaf about nikita dragun and she deserves to be in jail BUT the fact that she’s being forced to stay in a men’s unit is not only wrong but also disgusting idgaf about nikita dragun and she deserves to be in jail BUT the fact that she’s being forced to stay in a men’s unit is not only wrong but also disgusting

jules🦎bearer of the curse @gremlinjpeg it’s extremely late and i’m exhausted, but i will say that despite being a garbage person, nikita dragun does not deserve to be held in a men’s unit in jail. trans people deserve rights regardless of the situation. it’s extremely late and i’m exhausted, but i will say that despite being a garbage person, nikita dragun does not deserve to be held in a men’s unit in jail. trans people deserve rights regardless of the situation.

Nikita Dragun shared a video of being handcuffed on Instagram: Is she out of jail?

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Nikita shared footage of herself being handcuffed in Miami. In the video, she shared multiple photos and videos. She also posted some highlights of her trip in the post. In a video, she is heard saying:

“This is just for my mom to show her that I’m not in Jail. Mom, I am not in jail.”

However, the post doesn’t make it clear whether she is talking about the recent incident or if she is out of jail. At the moment, there is no further information regarding her arrest.

