What happened to Nikita Dragun? YouTuber leaves fans concerned after being detained in a psychiatric ward

Nikita Dragun recently took to her Instagram account, sharing that she had been detained in a psychiatric facility. In her stories, the controversial star mentioned that she spent over eight days "under a Temporary Detaining Order and Magistrate".

While narrating her experience, the Belgian native went on to show her scarred stomach and a video of herself in what seems to be a psychiatric facility.

The reason behind the 25-year-old's sudden admission remains unknown.

What did Nikita Dragun reveal in her latest Instagram post?

The beauty influencer revealed in her Instagram stories that she was "kicked out on Thanksgiving day". Nikita Dragun claimed that she walked out into the cold streets until she was picked up by the police, who admitted her to a psychiatric facility involuntarily.

Nikita Dragun accounts her experience on her Instagram stories (Image via Nikita Dragun/Instagram)

The beauty YouTuber went on to upload another story asking for privacy for herself and her family. Dragun added:

"What they do not understand they shame. history is not kind to women who think like a man. they just call us 'CRAZY'."

Nikita Dragun assures fans of her safety (Image via Nikita Dragun/Instagram)

Since being active on her stories, Nikita Dragun also uploaded a post with a lengthy caption detailing the event. The internet star revealed that she had been "drugged so intensely I couldn't even keep my eyes open for days".

It seems like the YouTuber has been immersing herself in a religious experience. Nikita Dragun spoke of "God" and how "He works in mysterious ways" throughout her caption, which read:

"My divinity and singing granted me freedom. i was lost, alone, and afraid. i know He works in mysterious ways… and Lord knows i can take on any battle. this one hurt but showed me my will of fire. i am a victim. i am a survivor. i am a lot of things but i am just a girl with a dream. delusional and all. no one will ever take my wish or beliefs away from me."

Fans show support following facility admission

As Nikita Dragun shared her experiences online, fans flooded her comment section with sympathy and support. The online sensation often finds herself embroiled in controversies, but followers showed concern for her mental health.

A few comments read:

The internet sympathizes with Nikita Dragun 1/3 (Image via Nikita Dragun/Instagram)

Through her Instagram post, it is clear that she has left the facility. Dragun posted a video of herself enjoying the scenery in Riverside, Virginia, following her discharge.

The popular makeup vlogger is best known for her beauty line Dragun Beauty, which claims to focus on catering to the transgender community.

