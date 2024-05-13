"You can't be racist to White people" - Frogan calls out streamers for "fence-sitting" amid recent controversy

Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" has addressed the community amid the recent controversy. For context, a few days ago (on May 11, 2024), Frogan reacted to YouTuber Ludwig stating that he had donated $10,000 to a cause supporting those in Palestine. However, he did not pressure his community to do the same.

Frogan was seemingly upset by Ludwig's comments and referred to him using the "C-word." She said:

"This is a c**cker take. C**cker a** take! 'Hey, I know Arabs are dying. But, you know... not going to tell you to donate. Do whatever you want.'"

The content creator's clip went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" reacted to Frogan's sentiments during a livestream on May 12, 2024. While expressing his displeasure with her actions, Asmongold argued that Frogan "should get suspended."

He said:

"She's dumb. She's probably going to get suspended for this. She should get suspended for it. I don't understand, why would she do this. I met Frogan, she was nice. Why do you do this?"

During a livestream on the same day, Morgan addressed the controversy and called out streamers for "fence-sitting." She remarked:

"'Bro (a streamer) is reacting to that right now, SOS.' Reacting to what? My stream? You can't be racist to White people. 'How's that rent?' That's paid, honey! My rent is paid, honey! 'This planet is f**king cooked.' I know. Yeah, listen - I look how these streamers try to f**king look analytical a** motherf**kers, but they can't interpret, like, the fact that I was mad about the fence-sitting. Be real. Be f**king real!"

Timestamp: 01:14:00

"I don't like insulting people" - Twitch streamer Frogan opens up about her "issue" amid the recent controversy

At the one-hour and 15-minute mark of the stream, Frogan opened up about her "issue" with content creators in light of the recent controversy. Claiming that she "didn't like insulting people," the 26-year-old said:

"Listen, here's the thing - I don't like insulting people. Right? 'If you're not for Palestine then you're for genocide.' Exactly, that's my thing! You can't just be like, 'I don't want to push this on chat because I know 95% of my chat doesn't agree with it.' That's the whole issue!"

Frogan added:

"You have a platform! Use it! You're literally one of the biggest YouTube streamers on the f**king platform! You've had charity initiatives before. That's my issue! That's my f**king issue!"

Earlier today (May 13, 2024), Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" chimed in on the drama and defended Frogan.