"You're done!": Kick streamer goes off at viewer for posting clips from his grandmother's funeral

Kick streamer Shnaggyhose went off in his stream after watching a clip of himself at his grandmother's funeral. The creator was watching the video on his Shnaggy's World discord server and angrily threw an object at the monitor, almost breaking it in the process.

The creator expressed his rage at the lack of privacy, with his followers seemingly making content off sensitive parts of Shnaggy's life. The creator stated:

"I almost broke my f**king monitor, bro. I almost just broke it on god!... You're done! You're done! On my life you're done. Get 'em out. I'm done! I'm done! I'm done! I'm done!"

"Don't come on my f**king chat!" - Kick creator Shnaggyhose goes off after watching a clip of grandmother's funeral

Expand Tweet

Invasion of privacy and trolling by creators' communities have seemingly become more commonplace among steamers. Shnaggyhose is not the only one having troubles with his community; his friend and fellow Kick star Adin Ross also recently had to delete his own community on X. This came as a result of doxxing threats and personal details being discussed among his community members.

Shnaggy was not impressed by the major privacy intrusion by his Discord community member who posted the clip. He expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating:

"I'm done with you, n***a! I'm done! Don't come on my f**king chat! Don't text me on Twitter! Nothing! I'm done with you!"

Shnaggyhose went viral in December 2023 after he was reportedly arrested due to him "driving with a suspended driver's license". His mugshot from the encounter did the rounds on social media. He currently stands at over 69,000 followers on Kick.

Doxxing is a serious and sensitive issue in the Kick sphere currently, with contentious streamer N3on recently receiving a ban for threatening to dox and sexually assault a younger fan whom he was interacting with on a Discord call. The individual had made several aggressive statements against N3on and his girlfriend. In response, the creator tried to intimidate the minor by saying he would "dox" his entire family.