"You were driving while you are a Black guy" - Adin Ross bursts out laughing at his friend Shnaggyhose's arrest video

During a livestream on January 12, 2024, Adin Ross reviewed footage of his friend Shnaggyhose's arrest. For those unaware, Shnaggyhose went viral on December 22, 2023, after his alleged mugshot started circulating on X. The picture was obtained from The Georgia Gazetter's official website, which reported that the streamer was arrested for "driving with a suspended driver's license."

While watching the video, Adin Ross wondered what Shnaggyhose did that prompted the police to stop him. After the latter clarified that his driver's license had been suspended and the law enforcement officer ran the tag, the Florida native said:

"Why would he run your tags randomly, though? (Shnaggyhose says, 'Because I'm Black.') Wait, was the sirens on right here? So, he was just following you? Oh, look chat, he put his blinker on. (The Kick streamer starts laughing) I mean, yeah, you were driving while you are a Black guy. So, I mean, that already is kind of rough"

Expand Tweet

"Stop being weird" - Shnaggyhose responds as Adin Ross watches his arrest video

As Adin Ross reviewed the dashcam footage of Shnaggyhose's arrest, he seemed to notice that the Kick streamer used the right-turn indicator while turning left. Responding to this, Shnaggyhose said:

"Bro, I was scared out of my - wait, it was the left turn, bruh."

A few moments later, the 23-year-old saw his friend being escorted by a police officer and handcuffed. Ross burst into laughter and said:

"Yo! No way! Wait, let me see him get out of the car. Wait, why would he arrest you? (Shnaggyhose says, 'Because I'm driving with a suspended license, r**ard.')"

After seeing what the police officer discovered while searching Shnaggyhose, Ross said:

"I want to watch when you walk over here. Yeah Shnaggy, on god, it's funny! Chat, W cop, in my opinion. Look at him search you. He places his hand on your a*s - look at this s**t! Yo, you're scared! What is that, lighters? (Shnaggyhose yes, 'Yeah.') Why did you have lighters on you?"

Shnaggyhose told the indefinitely banned Twitch personality to "stop being weird" about the situation, remarking:

"Bro, I had shorts on under. Stop being weird! I had shorts on and he's going in my pockets in my shorts, bro. Stop being weird. What the hell is wrong with you?"

Fans react to the streamers' clip

X user @Liutauras_'s post featuring Adin Ross' reaction to Shnaggyhose's arrest has garnered significant traction. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shnaggyhose is a well-known Just Chatting and IRL content creator, boasting 51,600 followers on the Stake-backed platform. He is also a member of Adin Ross' streamer group called "SSB."