"You were the reason why I went for streaming" - Twitch star Jynxzi gifts his father a Porsche 911 Carrera

On April 14, 2024, a video featuring Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi's" interaction with his father went viral on social media. In it, the Spacestation Gaming-affiliated personality connected with his parent because he wanted to show them something. Nicholas then surprised his dad by displaying a car he had purchased as a gift.

Jynxzi said:

"What's up? How are you doing? Can I show you something? See that car back there? I got that for you. I swear to god. Yeah, I did. Yeah, we've got to go over there because these guys are like... we did a vlog and everything. I swear to god because I know you siad it."

While telling his father to clean up his garage, Jynxzi revealed that he had purchased a 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera. Explaining why he made the decision, the Twitch streamer stated:

"(The streamer's father says, 'Where am I going to put that?') Well, you've got to clean up that garage and then we've got cover for it. You were talking about how you liked the Porsche 911, so... and you were the reason why I went for streaming."

Jynxzi and his father share a wholesome moment after the streamer reveals a Porsche 911 Carerra as a gift

Jynxzi has established himself as one of the most popular Twitch streamers in 2024 and is currently the top content creator on the Amazon-owned platform. As previously mentioned, he made headlines on April 14, 2024, after he purchased a German sports car for his father.

After seeing that his son had bought him a 2022 Porsche 911 Carerra as a gift, Nicholas' dad said:

"Oh, wow! Unreal! Like... okay, cool! Wow, man! I love you, too! I wasn't expecting this."

The 22-year-old content creator responded:

"Yeah, but you've got to drive this f**king thing, dude. It's f**king insane! 2022 Carerra. Yeah, it's f**king kicka*s. Obviously, don't show the back. But, yeah! Yeah, it's pretty sick. I love you, dad."

Jynxzi, best known for his Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege content, joined Twitch in January 2019 and has since amassed 5,500,888 followers on his channel. On March 27, 2024, he became embroiled in a major feud with Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" after the latter shared an old photo of himself with his girlfriend.

While the situation with Clix eventually subsided, Nicholas found himself in another peculiar situation after being accused of view-botting his Twitch streams.