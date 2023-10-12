"You selfish pieces of s**t!": Myth lashes out and lambasts Valorant players for ruining his ranked games

Prominent YouTube streamer Ali "Myth" took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 11, 2023, to voice his frustration with Valorant players ruining his ranked games. He posted a minute-long video with the caption "A change must happen," in which he went on a long rant. According to him, the only way Valorant players can demonstrate their "sense of control" is by throwing competitive matches.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the gaming community, Myth exclaimed:

"You queued up for a competitive experience and then you complain about me?! For trying too hard? For committing too much to the game? Oh, get over yourself! You selfish pieces of s**t! Okay?"

He also remarked:

"If you're going to hit that competitive button, you get ready to f**king play the game! I'm so tired of you selfish Valorant players, throwing my matches for no apparent reason! Okay, look, we can climb together, but you need to lock it in when you queue ranked. Okay? Lock it in!"

"The way you do anything is the way you do everything" - Myth goes off at "spineless gamers" ruining his Valorant matches, fans react

The Michigan native began his rant by talking about how Valorant players express their "sense of control." He elaborated:

"Look, I know that some of you Valorant players - this is all you have, right? This is your way to explain your sense of control on the world through the online ranked arena, right? But, listen here!"

Sharing his "very simple words of wisdom," Myth said:

"I have very simple words of wisdom to tell you and to let you know today. Okay, listen - the way you do anything is the way you do everything! Let me say that one more time - the way you do anything is the way you do everything! So, when the rough gets going, when the rough gets roughing, and you start throwing the game because the game isn't going the way you wanted - even though you queued ranked!"

The former Twitch streamer posted another update on X, saying he'd had enough of "spinless gamers":

YouTube streamer Myth's social media post, dated October 11, 2023. (Image via X)

Numerous netizens have weighed in on the 24-year-old's rant. Here's a screenshot of some pertinent comments:

Fan reactions to the streamer's video on X. (Image via X)

Myth is a renowned FPS streamer who joined the Google-owned platform in 2022. His popularity skyrocketed in 2018 when he was professionally playing Fortnite.