"Just wants to create a little bit of chaos" - Myth shares "personal message" for Dr DisRespect in light of recent controversy

During a livestream on September 6, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Ali "Myth" spoke on the recent controversy surrounding Herschel "Guy," a.k.a "Dr DisRespect." For context, the latter went viral on social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter, after he alleged that Starfield's developer refused to work with him due to "past controversies."

When Dr DisRespect observed that Bethesda Game Studios' head of publishing, Pete Hines, had mentioned his pronouns on his X (formerly Twitter) profile, he remarked:

"Now everything is starting to make sense. Everything is starting to make sense now. Got it."

Earlier today, Myth joked that the former Twitch streamer was "burning every bridge" because of his opinions. He, however, believed that Dr DisRespect's "character" had gotten involved in matters he shouldn't have.

The Fortnite star shared a "personal message" for the Doc, saying:

"Doc, personal message for you, bro. Do the character. I love you, as a streamer. I think you're one of the most talented people in this industry. And, you know, honestly... you just think, though. It just gets people talking. So, I understand that. It gets people talking. It gets people chatting and that's good for business, whatever."

Myth also said that he didn't want Dr DisRespect to "become like Dave Chappelle":

"Maybe motherf**ker is just bored as well right now. Just wants to create a little bit of chaos. I get that. I've been there. But... I just hope that he doesn't become like Dave Chappelle."

"That man has got some wild takes" - Myth comments on Dr DisRespect's online persona in the midst of recent controversy, fans react

Timestamp: 00:37:10

The conversation began during the early moments of the livestream when Ali brought up Dr DisRespect's recent drama, saying:

"Listen, the way Doc is f**king handling his god d*mn online persona, bro... this motherf**ker is burning every f**king bridge he's got, bro. I'm just f**king around. He ain't burning any bridge. But, that man has got some wild takes."

The 24-year-old content creator added:

"I think, here's the thing - I think it's weird when his character gets involved with things that his character shouldn't be getting involved with. Do you understand?"

Myth's opinions on the controversy were eventually shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens had to say:

The "Two-Time Champ" addressed the controversy on September 5, 2023. He stated that people of all backgrounds, including gay, lesbian, and trans people, are welcome on his livestream. The 41-year-old went on to say that he "doesn't deal with politics" on his channel.