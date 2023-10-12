"He was mad at me" - Adin Ross squeals in fear after monkey bites him live on stream

Kick star Adin Ross celebrated his birthday with a special IRL livestream on October 11, 2023. For the broadcast, Ross invited an animal handler, who showcased a variety of exotic animals, and one of them was an 18-year-old Panamanian white-faced capuchin. A moment from the webcast, featuring the content creator's interaction with the monkey, has since gone viral on social media.

When the animal was placed on his lap, Ross began to freak out. Upon seeing this, the handler instructed the streamer on how not to intimidate the capuchin.

Things took a turn when the monkey hopped on Ross' lap and lifted up his shirt. The Florida native retaliated immediately, resulting in the animal biting him. The content creator then let out a loud squeal and began running across the room.

Adin Ross wondered if the Panamanian white-faced capuchin scratched or bit him. The handler then stated that the animal bit his shirt. The former Twitch personality exhaled a sigh of relief and said:

"Did he scratch me or bite me? (The animal handler says the monkey was biting onto the streamer's shirt) Oh... oh, my god, bro! I got so scared for a second. You're right. Why was he trying to lift up my shirt?! He was mad at me."

After the capuchin lunged at Adin Ross, the handler claimed that it was being playful. He also described how the monkey would have reacted if it had been enraged or felt threatened:

"No, he's not mad at you. He thinks you're a toy. If he was mad at you - he'd be screaming and all kinds of other things. But, all that chirping... like I said, if he was mad at you, the chirping and all of that, would not be like that. His hair would be standing up."

The 23-year-old content creator later revealed that the monkey bit him "hard" and displayed a scar on his torso. He added:

"On god, I think he bit me hard. No, he did! It hurts! I think I do."

During the same livestream, Kick owners surprised Adin Ross by gifting him a Rolls Royce Dawn Convertible, which ranges in price from $207,774 to $409,000.