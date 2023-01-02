What is the cost of Mandy Rose’s new car – the Rolls Royce Dawn?

Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose has another luxurious ride in her garage. It appears to have been a New Year’s gift from her fiance. Considering Rose’s conflicting luck in 2022, the sedan is one that will cheer her up this year.

Real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno, Mandy Rose was released by WWE on December 14 after the company found a breach in their contract due to her FanTime content. She was the reigning NXT Women’s Champion for over a year but dropped the title to Roxanne Perez, a day before her exit.

Mandy Rose was recently clicked alongside Tino Sabbatelli in West Palm Beach, Florida. In the background was a shimmering white car – the Rolls Royce Dawn. The four-seater convertible vehicle was announced in 2015 and can notch up speeds of 250 km/h (160 mph) with an acceleration rate of 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in about five seconds.

The Rolls Royce Dawn has an estimated price of $340,000 and upwards.

Mandy also owns a Mercedes AMG C43 Coupe, which she bought in 2018. Her wrestling career had taken off at that time as she was a regular show for the SmackDown brand. The car is now valued at $60,000 and upwards.

The 32-year old, hailing from New York City, hasn’t given up on wrestling yet. She is currently focused on her FanTime content and could return to the ring soon. All Elite Wrestling will have its eye on her, and so will WWE as both parties can return to the negotiating table after things die down.

WWE is reportedly open to Mandy Rose’s return

Rose was first discovered by WWE as part of the reality show Tough Enough in 2015. She finished second among the women contestants and was then signed to a full-time deal.

Fast forward to 2023, God’s Greatest Creation went from a solo act to a tag team specialist with Sonya Deville. The team, dubbed Fire & Desire, split in 2021 after which Rose got into multiple mid-card feuds, returned to NXT permanently and reigned as champion for over 400 days at the white and gold brand.

Mandy Rose was apparently shocked by the news of her WWE release. All is not lost though for the former champion, as reports by WON claim that Triple H is willing to include Mandy in the roster if she chooses to return.

Latest reports claim that the former WWE superstar earned over $1 million in December 2022 via her exclusive content on FanTime. Her charming personality and allure have made her a top performer on the site, boasting over 34,000 likes.

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes