In one of the most shocking pieces of news recently, Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract. It has now been revealed that the news might have also come as a surprise to her.

Rose was supposed to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez on the upcoming New Year's Evil show. But on the recent episode of the white-and-gold brand, it was announced that the title defense would happen on the same night (December 14). The subsequent match saw the Toxic Attraction leader's historic 413-day title reign come to an end.

Recently it was reported that Rose has been released from her WWE contract. While no reason for the release was revealed initially, it was later reported by Sean Ross Sapp that some of the stuff she posted behind her FanTime paywall broke WWE's talent guidelines. This put several company officials in a tough spot.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio has now reported from behind his Twitter paywall that Mandy was caught off guard by her release. The release also came as a surprise to several superstars around her, including her fellow Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Mandy Rose has a 90-day No Compete clause. This is because she was wrestling on NXT under a main roster contract. It now remains to be seen what her next career move will be.

Toxic Attraction members react to Mandy Rose's WWE release

The wrestling world was shocked when the news of Mandy Rose's WWE release broke. The longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion was unceremoniously released from her contract hours after losing her title to Roxanne Perez.

The news came as a surprise not only to the fans but also to the people around her. These include her Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who have now reacted to the news.

When she stepped through the developmental doors of NXT to reinvent her character last year, Rose formed a faction with a couple of fresh faces. Toxic Attraction would go on to become one of the most dominant groups in the brand's history, with all members being champions at a point.

Following the report of Mandy's release, Gigi and Jacy took to Twitter to react to the news. Both were clearly heartbroken by the incident as they expressed their emotions. Jayne even demanded respect for the released NXT Women's Champion

Jacy Jayne @jacyjaynewwe



Thank you 413 days as our champion, give this woman the respect she deserves.Thank you @WWE_MandyRose 413 days as our champion, give this woman the respect she deserves. Thank you @WWE_MandyRose ❤️

Even after Mandy Rose's release, Toxic Attraction will be challenging for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a triple-threat match next week.

