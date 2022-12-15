Will Mandy Rose ever return to WWE?

Mandy Rose, a former NXT Women's Champion, has been let go by WWE. According to Fightful Select, Rose was let go by WWE because executives felt that the material that Rose was sharing on her FanTime account had put them in a difficult situation. According to the article, WWE executives believed the content to be outside the bounds of her contract with the company.

While Mandy Rose may be gone for the time being, many fans have wondered whether she will be back again. However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer then tweeted, "She was very much caught off guard by the firing."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bryan Alvarez on WOL says that the door is open for Mandy Rose to return to WWE at some point. Bryan Alvarez on WOL says that the door is open for Mandy Rose to return to WWE at some point.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez has also confirmed that Rose was released due to the nature of her FanTime photos. WWE officials knew of the photos before, but apparently, Rose’s photos have been getting more risqué, and this didn’t sit well with WWE.

I was given the impression that it’s not like she can never come back, and there is a possibility down the road she will come back, but for now she is gone

As of this writing, Rose has not made any public remarks about her release on social media. However, Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne tweeted the following:

How shocking the end of Mandy Rose's title reign was?

As a result of losing her gold on Tuesday night's broadcast, Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion has ended.

At Halloween Havoc 2021, Mandy defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Championship, the first gold of her WWE career. Since then, Rose has successfully defended her title against opponents including Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark to rank third among all NXT Women's Champions who have held their titles for the longest period of time. However, the era is now past.

On the 13th of December edition of NXT television, Perez challenged Rose for the title.Although Roxanne Perez only joined the WWE in April 2022, the 21-year-old superstar has already won the NXT Women's Title and enjoyed two stints as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

It was very shocking for fans to see Mandy lose her title reign, and hours after losing her title, she was released from WWE.

Do you think Mandy Rose will be able to return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : Do you think Mandy Rose will be able to make her return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes