Mandy Rose has undoubtedly been one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the past year. She has elevated the NXT women's division with her championship reign and her faction, Toxic Attraction.

She surprisingly lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the recent episode of NXT, which shocked everyone as her reign seemed unstoppable. A recent report following this suggested that the company has released her from her contract.

Fans are now in shock by the unexpected news and wonder what could be the reason behind the release.

So why was Mandy Rose released by WWE?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the company released the 32-year-old Superstar due to her explicit images being uploaded on the internet. Some of her images infringed on the promotion's moral code.

"Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal." stated Sean Ross Sapp.

As of now, the former NXT Women's Champion's FanTime content seems to be the reason behind her release. However, the Stamford-based promotion hasn't confirmed her release yet.

Mandy Rose lost her WWE NXT Women's Championship in an abrupt decision

Mandy Rose had been the face of the black and gold brand's women's division. She made a return to the developmental brand in 2021 and quickly became the new NXT Women's Champion. She reigned as the women's champion for 413 days before finally losing the title to Roxanne Perez.

Fans didn't even expect the title match to happen on a weekly episode, but surprisingly, the bout happened, and Rose also lost her title. Fightful Select also reported that it was an "abrupt decision."

Rose also sent out a tweet saying, "Thank you." While fans speculated the tweet to be a hint towards her return to the main roster, things turned out to be different. Fans hope that Triple H rehires the star soon.

