"Double standards at that company are insane" - Wrestling world erupts after WWE surprisingly releases Mandy Rose

The wrestling world has erupted at the news of Mandy Rose reportedly being released by WWE.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old star lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, as her 413-day title reign came to an end. Hours later, Fightful reported the shocking news.

Reacting to the same, the WWE Universe expressed their displeasure, as a majority of the fans weren't happy with the news.

Check out the reactions from fans after Mandy Rose's reported release:

D $$$ @yyssoD @SeanRossSapp Really hate this move. Who cares what she does behind closed doors? If some dudes wanna pay $50-$100 bucks for some Pg-13 stuff, then that’s their prerogative. This move to just cut bait and run is just so insane @SeanRossSapp Really hate this move. Who cares what she does behind closed doors? If some dudes wanna pay $50-$100 bucks for some Pg-13 stuff, then that’s their prerogative. This move to just cut bait and run is just so insane

NamasteWrestling @NamasteWrestli1 Mandy Rose being released doesn’t feel right at all Mandy Rose being released doesn’t feel right at all

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble You could've suspended Mandy for a month or whatever if it was against your policies but straight up releasing her is just not right.



Ruined my mood this news You could've suspended Mandy for a month or whatever if it was against your policies but straight up releasing her is just not right. Ruined my mood this news

ciaraa @theeciaraa Wait so Mandy Rose released for that, but Paige did way worse, And you have Ronda Rousey disrespecting the WWE Wait so Mandy Rose released for that, but Paige did way worse, And you have Ronda Rousey disrespecting the WWE 😂😂

Jason Solomon @solomonster Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



Shocking stuff here. But makes sense now why they rushed right into her match with Roxanne last night.

Gracie @Wrestlinglady22 Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



There has to be more to this story.. right? RIGHT? ???

Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” @JoshGreshamORG Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



A slap on the wrist/suspension would've been fine but losing her whole job, that's sad

Rose was a member of the sixth season of WWE's Tough Enough competition, which began airing back in 2015. During the season finale, the real-life Amanda Rose Saccomanno adopted her in-ring name.

Shortly afterwards, she joined the NXT brand before moving up to the main roster as part of the Absolution faction consisting of Sonya Deville and Paige. During her time on the main roster, The Golden Goddess teamed up with Deville and also formed a tag team with Dana Brooke.

In 2021, Rose returned to NXT to form The Toxic Attraction faction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She finally captured her first-ever championship by winning the NXT Women's Title at Halloween Havoc 2021.

Mandy Rose was regarded as one of the greatest NXT Women's Champion's of all time

Mandy Rose's reign as the NXT Women's Champion lasted over a year. She held the title for 413 days and successfully defended it against top stars, including Alba Fyre, Dakota Kai, and Indi Hartwell. She also beat Zoey Stark and Wendy Choo, among other names, to retain her NXT Women's Championship.

At the recent NXT Deadline show, Roxanne Perez, whom Mandy has beaten in the past, won the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, earning herself another shot at the NXT Women's Championship in the process.

Rose's second tenure on NXT was arguably the best run of her WWE career. Many believed that her loss to Roxanne Perez would lead to Toxic Attraction moving up to the main roster, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

What was your reaction to Mandy Rose's release? Sound off in the comment section

