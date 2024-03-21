"You sick animal!" - Adin Ross freaks out as viewer sends him a swarm of insects

On March 21, 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross decided to open a package that a viewer had sent him to his PO Box. During the Just Chatting segment of his broadcast, the Florida native unboxed a small white package. Before opening it, Adin Ross stated that it smelled like "animals and grass."

The content creator then revealed that a viewer had sent him a swarm of insects and began freaking out. Expressing displeasure with his follower's antics, the streamer exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! Who sent this?! Pesticides? You sick animal! You f**king piece of s**t fa**ot! Don't send me s**t to my f**king... they're moving. What is that? No, f**k you guys, bro! What is that? They're trying to get out. Oh, my god!"

Ross speculated that the viewer sent him bedbugs. He remarked:

"What do I do? What do I do with it? What is that, bro? That's a bedbug, on god. Put it on your life. That's a bedbug. Say on god, that's a f**king bedbug! Who sent it?"

"I'm going to get you k*lled, I don't care" - Adin Ross uses homophobic F-slur on a viewer who sent him a swarm of insects

Following an IRL stream with the SSB crew, Adin Ross returned to his Kick channel to host a desktop-based broadcast. Approximately seven hours into the stream, the 23-year-old decided to open the aforementioned white box that a viewer had sent him.

While cautiously opening it, the Kick ambassador said:

"It smells like animals and grass. I don't really want to put my finger in here. There's something in there!"

After realizing that someone sent him a swarm of insects, Adin Ross exclaimed:

"Insects! They sent me insects. It's a bunch of insects. I'm going to show you guys. You sent me insects, you f**king fa**ot! And, I want to tell you right now - don't send this s**t ever f**king again, you piece of s**t!"

A few moments later, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality threatened to get the viewer "k*lled." He added:

"Let me see what you look like. I'm going to get you k*lled. I don't care. Yeah, you're funny, right? You think you're funny, (the viewer's name)? F**king Mexican! What did he send? Live ladybugs. 1,500 of them. Okay, so what do I do?"

In other news, on March 21, 2024, Adin Ross' friend Cuffem was pulled over by police for allegedly street racing. He was also hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.