Kick streamer Cuffem gets pulled over for allegedly street racing, later gets hit by a vehicle

On March 21, 2024, Kick streamer Cuffem made headlines after being pulled over for allegedly street racing. During a livestream on Kick ambassador Adin Ross' channel, Cuffem was seen speeding his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat after the lights turned green at a stop. Ross eventually noticed the content creator coming to a halt and spotted a police car nearby.

Commenting on Cuffem's antics, Ross remarked:

"He's going to crash, bro. Cuffem is so stupid. He got cooked. Did his car break down? Oh, my god! GGs. It's a cop. Oh, he's done! Oh, my god! Cuffem did get pulled over (Adin Ross' associate says, 'They're both getting pulled over, I think'). They are?"

One of Ross' associates observed that the police officer had his hands on the gun. They said:

"Why he got to pull his gun, bro? That's ridiculous! He's telling him to put his hands on the steering wheel."

The Florida native responded:

"Why does he have his gun out? What the f**k?!"

Another clip, in which Kick streamer Cuffem was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road after being pulled over by cops, has also garnered significant traction on X.

Adin Ross burst out laughing after seeing the clip and said:

"What is this r**ard doing? Are you f**king re**rded? Did he run over your foot? Oh, my god!"

Cuffem replied:

"Yes, bro. Ah, dude! Oh, my god!"

Who is Kick streamer Cuffem? Content creator's online career summarized

Cameron Jordan, better known by his streaming alias "Cuffem," is a 21-year-old content creator. He created his Twitch channel in 2018 and primarily broadcasted Just Chatting content. However, at the time of writing, his account on the Amazon-owned platform was pretty much abandoned.

Cuffem creates the majority of his content on the Stake-backed platform Kick and is a prominent member of Adin Ross' squad, SSB.

The American streamer is also regarded by many to be a contentious figure. Last year, on May 3, 2023, he garnered attention on social media after he threatened to kill Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

Here is what he said:

"Hasan, we're going to war! I swear on god, we're going to purge your a*s, Hasan! We are going to kill you, boy!"

Recently (on March 5, 2024), numerous clips from Cuffem's livestream circulated on X, after people on video-chatting platform, Monkey, trolled the streamer for his looks.