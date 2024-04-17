"You stole my f**king gambling deal" - Stable Ronaldo calls Pokimane "entitled," fires shots at Ninja

Popular Fortnite Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has expressed some strong opinions about Imane "Pokimane" and Tyler "Ninja." During a livestream on April 16, 2024, the content creator reacted to a video by YouTuber TimmyFNBR, titled The Rise, Fall, and Rise Again of Stable Ronaldo.

At one point in the video, TimmyFNBR mentioned the FaZe Clan-affiliated personality's feud with Ninja. In response, Stable Ronaldo brought up his tussle with Pokimane, claiming it was his "first beef" with a content creator. While referring to the Moroccan-Canadian internet star as an "entitled" individual, he remarked:

"My first beef was with that dumb a*s Pokimane. I don't give a f**k. I'll say it - it was during that JiDion situation. She said, 'To that misogynist streamer who plays Fortnite, I'm not going to say your name. You don't know what you're talking about. So make sure you know what you're talking about.' Shut the f**k up!"

The 21-year-old continued:

"Like, I'm not going to lie... you stole my f**king gambling deal because you didn't want to talk about your 'fake morals.' Like, you ruined it for others because you care about yourself. You're entitled."

Stable Ronaldo did not stop there as he also fired shots at Ninja by saying:

"And f**k Tyler Richard Blevins still to this day. I don't give a f**k if he said he is sorry. I'm not going to say this on stream, but bro, I'm not f**king friends with you. I hope you don't think I like you. I will never f**king like you ever again. You could have 100,000 viewers, suck my d**k! I don't give a f**k!"

Why did Stable Ronaldo say he "would never like" Ninja again? Revisiting the streamers' feud

Stable Ronaldo and Ninja got embroiled in a major feud on July 12, 2023. During a livestream with Dennis "Cloakzy" and Timothy "TimTheTatman," the 32-year-old called Stable Ronaldo "irrelevant" and stated that he "failed miserably" as an IRL streamer.

Ninja said:

"Ronaldo is like literally, like, one-twentieth of our following, and is completely irrelevant. So, we should probably keep opening cases. He tried to be an IRL streamer and failed miserably."

Stable Ronaldo responded to the criticisms the same day, accusing Ninja of mocking streamers with less than 1,000 viewers. He remarked:

"You are not only making fun of me, but you're making fun of people who have less than 1,000 viewers. When a thousand viewers is like, 0.001% of Twitch! When I first started f**king streaming, I had 300 - 200 viewers."

The content creator went on to say that Ninja was "projecting":

"That's why you're projecting on me because you're a little b**ch! That's why! You are a little f**king p*ssy! I don't give a f**k! F**k it! My manager, Justin, told me... he told me to keep it cool. But, I can't! Because you're coming at my community now! You are coming at my community."

Stable Ronaldo is a well-known Twitch streamer who has played Fortnite for over 2,179 hours on his channel. He currently boasts 3,053,130 followers and averages more than 7.4k viewers per stream.

