"I was talking about N3on!" - Stable Ronaldo goes ballistic on Jynxzi and calls him a "re**rd" amid view-botting controversy

Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" has once again made headlines, this time for getting into a feud with popular Fortnite streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo." On April 11, 2024, the content creator reacted to a viral clip of Tyler "Trainwreckstv" claiming that the biggest view-botter was a Twitch streamer. Stable Ronaldo was also present in the clip.

After hearing what the FaZe Clan-affiliated personality said, Jynxzi responded:

"And then Ron rolls his R. Ron, maybe you need to make real f**king content for once in your f**king life! Real content..."

Stable Ronaldo did not hold back his sentiments and went ballistic on the content creator. He clarified that he was not talking about Jynxzi, but rather about contentious Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on." He elaborated:

"I've been doing that for five years, you re**rd! Is this guy re**rded?! Oh, you want to beef with me? Bro, I wasn't even talking about him! I've been doing this for five f**king years! Around when Adin orginally did it that you stole it from! You dumb motherf**ker!"

The 19-year-old added:

"You dumb motherf**ker, I wasn't talking about you! I was talking about N3on! You f**king idiot! You're a dumb motherf**ker, that's what you are! I'm not talking about you! You dumb f**k!"

"I understand you have crazy f**king viewership and you have this ego" - Stable Ronaldo calls out Jynxzi amid the view-botting controversy

Stable Ronaldo continued the conversation, commenting on Jynxzi's Twitch viewership and his "ego." Wondering why the 22-year-old made remarks about him, the Fortnite streamer said:

"I understand you have crazy f**king viewership and you have this ego - shut the f**k up! No, I'm actually serious, I hate to get in drama but why is he f**king saying that, bro? Becuase this had nothing to do with him. This literally had nothing to do with him."

Stable Ronaldo went on to say that he believed N3on allegedly artifically infalted his viewership on Kick. He added that an unnamed Twitch streamer also view-bots their channel but clarified that it was not Jynxzi or Kai Cenat:

"I think N3on view-bots. I also know another streamer who view-bots on Twitch and it's not Jynxzi. It's not Kai. I never said it was them! I've been saying, 'Yo,' for a while."

Stable Ronaldo explains why he abrubtly ended his livestream (Image via X)

Stable Ronaldo then abruptly ended his livestream and later took to his X Community, The Stable, to explain. While expressing his frustration with being "looped into" drama, he stated that he ended his broadcast because he "didnt care about any attention."