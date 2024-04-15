"You took a picture of me without my consent" - Kai Cenat plays audio recording with woman in response to recent controversy

Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded to a recent controversy after a person leaked his pictures and private messages. On April 14, 2024, posts on X went viral, suggesting that a woman had accused him of paying for sex. Initially, he responded to the individual attempting to "expose" him by stating that he intended to take the matter to court.

Kai Cenat said:

"There is some dumb s**t, clout chasing weird a** s**t going on right now, bro. But it's all right though, it's all right, chat. I'll see you in court."

During a broadcast on April 15, 2024, the streamer addressed the matter in depth. He played an audio recording with the person, in which he seemed to confront the woman for taking pictures of him without his consent.

The 22-year-old was heard saying:

"You took a picture of me without my consent, naked, revenge p**n. That's revenge p**n. You're threatening to. I know, but it's still a crime. I'm not messed up, though. That's all I'm saying. I'm not messed up. It's still a crime, though. I know, but you'll get in trouble. It's coming from you. You're the source! Text messages, you have admitted. You have admitted! Yeah, bro. It makes no sense."

Timestamp: 00:16:00

"You want to go ahead and lie" - Kai Cenat reveals his transactions in response to the woman claiming he paid her for sex

At the eight-minute mark of the livestream, Kai Cenat addressed the woman's allegations that he paid her for sex. He showcased screenshots that went viral on social media, in which the person claimed to have received $5,000 from the Twitch streamer.

Commenting on these text message screenshots, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

"First things first - you guys may have seen this text. 'Oh, Kai sent $5,000 on October 4 at 12:29 pm on a Wednesday.' Okay, you guys have seen that, right? Oh, wait. There's another one. 'Wait, Kai, hold on - you also sent $5,000 on November 10 at 12:34 am.' Okay. You're following me? Watch this, chat."

Kai Cenat then played a screen recording from his Apple iPhone that showed his transactions. Elaborating on the matter, the content creator stated:

"You want to go ahead and lie and say I sent you this money. Now, I could've easily went to my text messages, easily just showed it. It just wasn't there! But I know that Twitter has the most annoying n****s on the internet. 'Wait, Kai, you could just delete it, gang.' 'Kai, that doesn't prove anything, Kai, you could just delete it.'"

Timestamp: 00:09:00

Claiming that he was "ten steps ahead," Kai Cenat added:

"You forgot, I'm ten steps ahead. Let me cook. First things first. This is my phone. Here we go. Screen record, as you guys can see. Thank you, Apple for the Wallet. Let's go to the transactions of 2023. Let's go to... let me see... October for me, please. Okay, as you can see, it's for my good friends."

Kai Cenat continued the conversation, claiming there was "nothing there" about the person who accused him:

"Nothing there! She's saved as Layla Red on my phone. On god. You're saved as Layla Red on my phone. (The person's real name), I'm on you now!"

Kai Cenat is a top-ranking Twitch streamer, best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gaming streams. He currently boasts over 9.8 million followers, averaging 67,239 viewers per stream.