"You've created a dream": MrBeast wows Howie Mandel with his collection of YouTube plaques and Play buttons

During a recent interview with Howie Mandel, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, showed the Canadian media personality around his Greenville warehouse. Mandel was mightily impressed with the number of plaques and subscriber Play buttons the content craetor had in in his collection.

For those unaware, only a few weeks ago, MrBeast showed off his custom YouTube Play button after reaching the 200 million subscriber mark. His main channel is currently the only non-corporate one to breach this milestone on the platform.

Right now, his main channel has over 246 million subscribers. He also has a secondary channel and several alternate language ones that also have a significant following.

After looking at the corridor where the YouTube star has over 30 Play buttons from his various channels, Mandel said:

"This is amazing and it just keeps going on and on and on, he has got like a 100 acres here and you live here. You've created a dream... Thank you for allowing us to be a small part of this."

"Our podcast has this": Howie Mandel talks to MrBeast about his YouTube Play button collection

Expand Tweet

MrBeast was showing Howie Mandel around his studio when the pair got to the corridor where the streamer had some of the YouTube Play buttons awarded to him by the platform.

After looking through them, Mandel pointed to one of the 100K sub plaques and stated that his podcast channel also has it:

"You know what I have, uh, our podcast has this."

The content creator acknowledged his guest's comment and noted that five of his channels have over 10 million subscribers:

"A 100,000, yes. We need to get you one of these. 10 million. Yeah, 10 million and that is 100 million. So we have five channels with 10 million subscribers."

He then stated that that since he has so many channels, a significant number of plaques have not been put up on the walls:

"Um, a lot. We stopped putting them up here. We have probably 20 more of these."

The YouTuber went into detail about some of the non-English channels that have been doing well:

"We dub out videos in a bunch of languages, so this is like MrBeast Portuguese, MrBeast Gaming Portuguese, Espanyol... We have like 20 other languages but we don't put them up anymore."

Even though almost 20 YouTube Play buttons were not displayed in the corridor collection, Mandel was very impressed with what the content creator achieved at 25.

The YouTuber even has an upcoming game show, called Beast Games, in association with Amazon Prime Video, in the works. It will reportedly reward the winner a whopping $5,000,000.