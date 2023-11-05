"You want to film some TikToks?" - Valkyrae reveals how she got to collaborate with Le Sserafim

Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed her exciting collaboration with the popular South Korean girl group Le Sserafim. It is a relatively new group, being formed in 2022. Recently, they debuted their first English-language digital single, Perfect Night.

In her recent OG Fortnite stream, she also addressed questions asked by curious fans regarding how the collaboration came to be. She stated that her own management team and Le Sserafim's team communicated with each other to make this partnership materialize:

"so, I have a team of people, I have a management and an agency. And other managements and agencies reach out to my agency and then... Le Sserafim's team was like 'Hey! You want to film some TikToks?'"

The song Perfect Night was released in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment to promote Overwatch 2 as part of the group's marketing campaign for the song. The streamer further explained the process that led the content creator to an opportunity to film TikTok dances on a set together with Le Sserafim, including one with their recently released song:

"Then my team reached out to me and they're like, 'Hey! You wanna do this?' And then I say yes or no. I say yes.. and they go, 'Okay! This is great.' and then they pick the date and the time and they plan it all out. So, that's what's happening today."

"It's really good for branding" - Valkyrae talks about her collaboration with Le Sserafim

In her previous stream, Valkyrae had also mentioned how she had been practicing very hard for the dances she was going to film for the group. She also stated how surprised she was at being picked out by the group for a collaboration:

"Sometimes I have to take a double take, and I'm like 'Huh? Me?'"

She credited her team and the group for putting in the effort to make this happen in the first place. She also mentioned how this meet-up translates to valuable marketing for the brand, as it allows for the brand to showcase its first song in English to the US population:

"It's because I have a great team and honestly, they have a great team as well. They have an amazing team because I feel like it is very smart for them to collab with people in the States. You wanna collab pretty much with everyone everywhere because I feel like it's really good for branding."

She also praised the music of the girl group, expressing her liking of their songs and mentioning how their agency is good at marketing their talent, giving the example of Bella Poarch, who is a fellow TikTok and Instagram personality.

She said:

"They were at the Lakers game, which is just.. it's so smart of them. It's so awesome. I love seeing talent being represented so well by their agency... Like another example is Bella, like Bella Poarch. Her team does such a good job of keeping it going, keeping the ball rolling, y'know."

Fans react to the collaboration between the two

Netizens were supportive and positive about the collaboration between Le Serafinn and Valkyrae, with many expressing their anticipation for her vlog of the experience while filming together with the group:

Many netizens showed their anticipation of the vlog of their collaboration.

Many fans thanked the creator for her stream, wished her the best for the shoot, and talked about how excited they were to see the dances that the group and Valkyrae had come up with together:

Fans showcased their excitement to view their dance.

Fans gave their best wishes to Valkyrae for her shoot with Le Sserafim

Rachell "Valkyrae" is an American streamer who recently signed an exclusive contract with YouTube, where she streams and uploads content regularly. She is very popular on the platform, gathering more than 22 million views monthly. She is known for her collaborations and projects with other big stars like HasanAbi and Emiru for various challenges as well as gaming videos.