"You want to remove as many jobs as possible" - xQc explains why people losing their jobs is "good" while reacting to OpenAI’s GPT-4o

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" never shies away from dishing out his opinions when it comes to the latest developments in the online community. Yesterday (May 13), OpenAI revealed that it is set to launch its most updated AI model with GPT-4o. For those unaware, it will now let users exchange audio, text, or visual information with the software.

Naturally, the update was seen as a great leap in the already burgeoning AI scene. Felix reacted to the latest reports and gave a rather peculiar take on how robots should take away, as he would describe, the "dog sh*t" jobs from humans. He remarked:

"You want to remove as many jobs as possible."

"Humans can do more than just data entry" - xQc explains why AI should take human jobs

xQc stays well-informed about the latest developments in the online realm. The recent ChatGPT update has caused quite a stir on the internet. Today (May 14), the streamer also shared his stance on the rise of AI. He said:

"Losing jobs isn't only an inevitability, it's also something that's good. I know this comes out of touch and I get that, it sounds dumb. But you want to remove as many jobs as possible, 'cause then humans can do more than just data entry, putting stuff on a shelf, doing a repetitive task."

xQc stated that while he knows losing jobs can be a hectic period for anybody, the bigger picture is that humans would be taking a step further in their advancement:

"Put all the dog sh*t trash to f**king robots, AI, automation, and humans can do better sh*t with their f**king time. So the cycle of people losing their jobs sucks. People lose income and that's bad, but then humans live a more prosperous life."

He also gave a list of potential jobs that can be handed over to machines:

"Imagine if you automate farming, distribution, storage, cooking, shelving, selling, everything and nobody has to do any of that. So all of the food, all that is survival, and anything that maintains human life so that we can live, no humans have to interact with it. Imagine all the days now we have."

Speaking about hot takes, xQc was recently seen giving his opinions on a recent controversy involving fellow streamers Frogan and Ludwig. The controversy arose when Frogan seemingly used a racial slur against Ludwig. Felix reacted to the entire situation on his stream, criticizing Frogan for her statements.