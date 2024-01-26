"Your company has fallen off" - xQc goes on an explosive rant against Nintendo amid Palworld's phenomenal success

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" went on an explosive rant against Nintendo amid Palworld's phenomenal success. During a livestream on January 26, 2024, xQc reacted to trending posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where he discovered fellow content creator Ryan "Northernlion's" take on Pokemon fans. Here is what the 35-year-old said:

"Pokemon fans are like, 'F**k you, man! You haven't even played the Pokemon games post Gen One, you idiot!' Then you go to their Twitter feed and it's all, 'GameFreak, please fix the game! The last nine games have all been bad! The last good one came out when I was 17 years old. Please! I f**king hate you! Please, make a good one!"

Hearing this, xQc stated that the Pokemon franchise is a "purist of their own brand" that "doesn't dare" or take risks to try something new. He then went on a long tirade against Nintendo, criticizing both the company and its game console, the Nintendo Switch.

The French-Canadian personality remarked:

"The reality is - you're going to sue them not for money, but because, you known internally, you f**king suck absolute dog s**t! Your company has fallen off. Your console is dog s**t and your games are trash! Fix your s**t, do something, and you have you'll have nobody buying your games, and people will be buying dog s**t."

Referring to Palworld, the Twitch star said:

"Defending people play Pokemon with hunting rifles is a f**king testament to the s**t you make! Weird! You can sue everybody that does f**king gunshot battle royale f**king Pokemon, it doesn't matter! You're going to run out of money and people do good s**t these days. Do something!"

"Switch is an ancestral console" - xQc goes on a tirade against Nintendo during a recent livestream

xQc was about 30 minutes into his broadcast when he came across Northernlion's clip. Referring to the Pokemon games as "outdated," the content creator began lambasting Nintendo Switch by saying:

"And their games are f**king outdated as bricks. Yo, listen! Listen to me - the Switch is an ancestral console. It's prehistoric, okay? Any phones, at all, whatever the brand - I don't care what brand it is. F**king Nokia, a flipper, a Tamagotchi operates better and faster than the Switch. The Switch is s**t."

Disclaimer: The video contains profanity.

Timestamp: 00:30:55

The former Overwatch pro went on to say that games developed for Nintendo Switch are "bottle-necked." He elaborated:

"The console is a f**king piece of f**king dog s**t! It is so dog s**t and the games they make for them are bottle-necked. They literally even cannot add grass without it catching on fire! So, they don't add grass."

xQc added:

"The games are void of energy. They lag. They are s**t! And it's time for Nintendo to pull their head out of their b*tt hole and do something. Nintendo, you f**king suck! You can sue me all you want. You can sue everybody. You can sue every f**king ghost or spirit, or f**king non-existing creature out there."

xQc is from Laval, Quebec, and joined Twitch in 2014. He has also been nominated for the Variety Streamer category in the upcoming The Streamer Awards 2024.