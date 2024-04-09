YourFellowArab releases trailer for video chronicling his reported kidnapping in Haiti

Addison "YourFellowArab" has released a three-minute-long trailer for his upcoming video chronicling the 17 days he spent in Haiti while reportedly being kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in the country. The YouTuber has been making headlines since he entered the country with the supposed intention of interviewing one of the gang's leaders.

For those who are unaware, Haiti is currently in turmoil with rival gangs openly threatening civil war. The country's Prime Minister recently stepped down, and its borders are supposedly closed.

YourFellowArab claimed he crossed the nation's borders with the help of "corrupt border officials" but was promptly kidnapped by Lanmo Sanjou, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang.

"This is a true story": YourFellowArab to release video of his experience in Haiti

On March 29, 2024, reports of YourFellowArab getting kidnapped and being held for ransom ($600K) spread on social media like wildfire. Twitch streamer Lalem corroborated the news at the time, claiming that the YouTuber had been taken by one of the gang leaders in Haiti and was kept against his will for over two weeks.

A day later, on March 30, 2024, YourFellowArab made a post on X claiming that he had been freed. He was able to return home on April 4, 2024.

Over the last few weeks, numerous rumors questioning the authenticity of the story have been circulating online.

In response, the content creator released a short video on April 8, 2024, which was styled as a trailer to a longer video about his experience in the Caribbean country.

The trailer starts with the streamer claiming that his experiences were real. He then talks about his kidnapping in the desert:

"This is a story. For the last 17 days I have been kidnapped by one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders Lanmo Sanjou. Locked behind a reinforced door, surrounded by barbed wire and guard dogs, inside a concrete prison miles away from any human civilization. There I sat in Croix de Bouquets, Hait, helpless."

YourFellowArab explains how he got into the country with the help of border guards:

"This story begins when a group of border guards, United Nations staff escorted me into the country by jungle. At a time when all borders were closed."

He then delves into the nitty-gritty of the long and arduous experience, which turned dangerous after he traveled towards Port-au-Prince and allegedly got "ambushed" by the 400 Mawozo gang. The group's leader Lanmo Sanjou reportedly kidnapped and confined him to a compound in the middle of a desert.

The full video is yet to be released on his public YouTube channel and will most probably come in parts. It is not clear as to when it will drop, but the trailer does mention that it will be "coming soon."