Who is YourFellowArab? Everything to know about streamer who allegedly got kidnapped in Haiti for $600,000 ransom

A rather distressing development has recently come to light regarding the well-known YouTuber and streamer "YourFellowArab," also known as Arab. Reports revealed that U.S. journalist Adisson Pierre Maalouf (reportedly Arab's real name) was kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti on March 14, within the vicinity of Croix-des-Bouqets.

For those unfamiliar, Arab is a 26-year-old American content creator renowned for his YouTube channel, boasting over 1.41 million subscribers. He gained prominence through his daring challenge videos like "I Spent a Day with Rio Brazil's Most Dangerous Gang" and "Living with the Mexican Cartel."

Arab was also the mastermind behind the viral kidnapping prank pulled on fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" during the group's visit to the Brazilian favelas earlier this year.

What happened to YourFellowArab? Kidnapping story explored

YourFellowArab is known for his fearless approach to conducting daring challenges. In his latest endeavor, he ventured to Haiti, a nation currently grappling with a state of emergency. The country is beset by a myriad of criminal activities and civil unrest.

Arab's journey has taken a sudden turn for the worse, with reports indicating that a local gang has shockingly kidnapped the YouTuber. According to the reports, he ventured to Delmas 6 (a neighborhood in Port-au-Prince) to interview Jimmy Cerisier, or "Barbecue," a member of a local gang.

However, another member of the same gang has reportedly abducted Arab along with his Haitian colleague, Sacra Sean. Allegedly, the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of $600,000, of which $40,000 has already been paid.

What is the latest update involving YourFellowArab?

Today (March 29), a short video surfaced featuring YourFellowArab speaking to his camera about his plans to travel to Port-au-Prince. Reportedly, this video was sent to his editor before the purported kidnapping took place. In the video, Arab said:

"We actually cannot leave for Port-au-Prince until the morning because it's already 6 pm and if we leave right now we'll get there while it's dark. It's about a six-hour road trip. We'll get there while it's dark and that place is completely run by gangs. So you don't wanna be dealing with gangs, even though we have safe passage, we're already approved."

Expand Tweet

Twitch streamer Lalem, known for his Fortnite gameplay, has also posted an update on his X.com account. He, too, corroborated the kidnapping story, suggesting that Arab had been abducted a couple of weeks ago. He said:

"Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, Yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love y'all. He’ll be out soon."

Lalem confirms that Arab had been kidnapped in Haiti. (Image via X)

Right now, neither the Haitian police nor the U.S. government have made any comments regarding Arab's shocking kidnapping. However, this incident is one of many kidnappings that have happened over the last few months.