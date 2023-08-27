YourRAGE claims xQc is his "only competition" for Just Chatting award at Streamy Awards 2023, says Quackity shouldn't be eligible

Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has shared his thoughts on the chances of winning an award at the upcoming Streamy Awards 2023. For context, the annual influencer ceremony will air on Sunday, August 27, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. YourRAGE has been nominated for Just Chatting Streamer of the Year, along with:

Hasan "HasanAbi"

Kai Cenat

Alexis "Quackity"

Felix "xQc"

The FaZe Clan member explained who he thought was his "real competition," saying:

"xQc is my only comp."

YourRAGE discusses why he has a chance of winning the Just Chatting Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards 2023

In a 48-second clip, Josh gave his opinion on who could win the Just Chatting Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards 2023. While going through all the nominees, the content creator predicted that Kai Cenat would win Streamer of the Year for the second time:

"Hear me out. I know victory is looking bleak. It's not looking good for us. But, hear me out. Kai Cenat, our boy - Kai Cenat, is not winning Just Chatting Streamer of the Year. He is winning Streamer of the Year! Get him out of here."

According to the 25-year-old, HasanAbi could win News Personality of the Year:

"I see HasanAbi. Hasan is not winning Just Chatting Streamer of the Year. He's winning the News category. Get him out of here."

Continuing further, YourRAGE believed that the Minecraft icon Quackity should not have been considered eligible for the Just Chatting category. He explained:

"I looked up who Quackity is. He said he streamed, like, three times this year. He's not even eligible! Get him out of here. No disrespect."

At this point, Josh stated that xQc was his "real competition." Claiming that the former Overwatch pro had a "voter's fatigue," the streamer added:

"But, I think xQc has voter's fatigue, chat. I think he has voter's fatigue. We have a chance! We have a f**king chance!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 58 reactions, with one viewer joking that xQc should win the "Drama Farming Streamer of the Year." Meanwhile, other community members stated that they would vote for YourRAGE.

Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

YourRAGE launched his Twitch channel in October 2012 and has over 1.4 million followers now. He is also an avid gamer, having played GTA 5, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Elden Ring, and Rust on livestreams.