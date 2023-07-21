Why is Quackity trending on Twitter? Minecraft star opens up about facing racism after hosting Spanish livestreams

Currently, there is a significant buzz in the Minecraft community surrounding Alex "Quackity," a popular Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and Minecraft player of Mexican origin. Recently, he took to his secondary Twitch account (July 21) to address some serious topics, notably the challenges he has faced within the community, including racism due to his cultural and Hispanic background.

It's important to highlight that he uses his secondary Twitch channel primarily for content in Spanish. A fan account (@QuackitySubs) on Twitter has shared a translated version of his message for a broader audience to understand his concerns:

"When I started making content in Spanish, because in this community, just because I'm Mexican, I faced a lot of racism."

Quackity Subs @QuackitySubs Here's the clip everyone is interested in. I took the clip from @quackisclips, but if anyone wants me to translate any other clip you need, let me know! pic.twitter.com/FnNXXxKhgC

"I take it very seriously" - Quackity opens up on facing racism from the Minecraft community

Alex is undoubtedly one of the most prominent Minecraft streamers, renowned for his popularity in the Spanish-speaking and English-speaking communities. He has recently been candid about his personal experiences with prejudice stemming due to his Mexican background:

"I saw a lot of racism directed at me and I take it very seriously. I take it very seriously and to involve people in this project, it has to be someone with a good heart."

He further delved into his project, namely the QSMP, stating that he would only involve individuals who are inclusive and ready to respect people from different cultural backgrounds:

"I would never involve someone with a heart or mind that aren't ready to respect and appreciate this international panorama, you know? Because I went through a lot of sh*t."

He reiterated his statement:

"I wouldn't add people who aren't respectful with this panorama."

Here's what the fans said

Quackity's recent statements about his experiences with prejudice have undoubtedly sparked significant attention and engagement within the community. Here are some of the notable replies to the tweet:

sara 🫧QSMP || ੈ✩‧₊˚ @mangoforhyojong @QuackitySubs @quackisclips Thank you for the translations as well as translating the stream 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽

saiki le s || qsmp 🇲🇫☆ @Saiki_le_sang @QuackitySubs @quackisclips I'd love to see the clip where he talks about the people he met in Paris, especially étoiles :))

asma nauman @Artifact18Asma @QuackitySubs @quackisclips As an Asian myself I know I don't reveal that I am Asian because he's right people on the internet are just too racist and like I also don't wanna go through what Quackity has gone through, so please don't be racist on the internet

Some fans, however, have raised concerns, pointing out that the streamer's own Minecraft server may have hosted individuals who have exhibited toxic behavior in the past. Here are some of the relevant tweets:

melシ @smileydrms this is actually so disappointing, i’ve looked up to quackity for a long time, especially him being the first mexican cc I watched, for him to minimize the toxicity in his fandom and ignore the horrible shit some of the members of qsmp have done. I’m very disappointed.

sky :) @SkylerGracelynn @smileydrms he used to be one of my favourites. i tried so hard to find the good in him. gave him chance after chance but somehow everytime he made it worse. i looked up to him when i was a kid, but now i’m just disappointed

For instance, Shadoune666, a Spanish Minecraft streamer, faced online attacks from Quackity's server after being spotted spending time with Dream. Some Twitter users pointed this out:

SMGVIPS @Smgvips1 @smileydrms I tought that since what happened to shadoune, quackity would finally say something but nothing happened

Recently, Dream and Quackity have been engaged in an online feud, primarily due to their involvement in creating their multilingual Minecraft servers. Both streamers decided to launch their projects simultaneously, which led to tensions and conflicts between their fan bases and communities.

Despite rumors of one copying from the other, Dream recently addressed the situation and stated that the ideas behind their respective multilingual Minecraft servers were purely coincidental.