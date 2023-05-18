Why is Bobby Died trending on Twitter? Viral Minecraft clip featuring popular streamers explored

The Minecraft community on Twitter has been flooded with the phrase "Bobby Died" over the past few hours (May 18). This trend has generated numerous reactions and rapidly spread among the gaming community. But what exactly is the phrase, and who is Bobby?

Well, to answer the question, the viral Bobby Died phrase originates from a clip showcasing Spanish Minecraft streamer Roier in the QSMP (Quackity's Minecraft Survival Multiplayer server) speaking about the sad demise of Bobby.

For further context, during the adoption event on April 3, 2023, Roier and JaidenAnimations adopted Bobby, a dragon egg on the QSMP. This event required partners to care for dragon eggs with someone who spoke a different language.

Ninjaz 🍃 @NinjaGui10 | BOBBY MORREU, agora nos resta esperar para saber se vão anular a morte dele por conta do LAG ABUSURDO que estava no servidor...



| BOBBY DIED, now we have to wait to find out if they will nullify his death due to the ABSURD LAG that was on the server... | BOBBY MORREU, agora nos resta esperar para saber se vão anular a morte dele por conta do LAG ABUSURDO que estava no servidor...| BOBBY DIED, now we have to wait to find out if they will nullify his death due to the ABSURD LAG that was on the server... 🇧🇷 | BOBBY MORREU, agora nos resta esperar para saber se vão anular a morte dele por conta do LAG ABUSURDO que estava no servidor...🇺🇸 | BOBBY DIED, now we have to wait to find out if they will nullify his death due to the ABSURD LAG that was on the server... https://t.co/XSBMJ4vYjS

What is Bobby Died phrase in QSMP? Minecraft egg explored

The Minecraft community has developed a strong attachment to Bobby, the dragon egg. Unfortunately, today brought the tragic news of Bobby's demise as the Vindicators defeated him in the QSMP.

However, reports have suggested that the news of Bobby's death may not be final. It is believed that his demise could have resulted from lag issues during that time, leading many to argue that it would be unjust to consider him truly dead.

Here's what Roier said to JaidenAnimations:

"Okay, okay, I know it sounds very very bad but I'm gonna tell you, okay? Okay, relax. Chill. I have a lot of luck today. Mucho, mucho luck, and Bobby, he wanted to go to a dungeon but I told him that I have very lag and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I want to go,' and he went and he died."

He did, however, mention:

"But, because of the lag, maybe the Gods revives Bobby."

When asked about the potential reinstatement of their egg on the server, Roier expressed uncertainty, stating that he is currently unaware of any plans regarding Bobby's status.

daisy @nbhdroier roier told jaiden that bobby died roier told jaiden that bobby died 😭😭 https://t.co/j5CnY5rRmF

Minecraft community reacts to Bobby Died

The phrase "Bobby died" swiftly went viral on Twitter, sparking a wave of memes and posts that pay homage to the dragon egg. Here are some of the notable reactions from the Minecraft community:

Cas | Move-in Truther @caspyyay Bobby died...Bad sounds like he got punched in the gut he really cares about the eggs Bobby died...Bad sounds like he got punched in the gut he really cares about the eggs https://t.co/ivzquMjGcn

#1 Teasar Fan (Dav) @DavidDekuboii NOOO BOBBY DIED PLEASE GIVE HIM HIS LIFE BACK I FELT SO BAD WHEN I HEARED JAIDEN’S VOICE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NOOO BOBBY DIED PLEASE GIVE HIM HIS LIFE BACK I FELT SO BAD WHEN I HEARED JAIDEN’S VOICE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YjdGr2HcKQ

kweeva 🪷 @caoimhemb3476

MY SILLY BOY WHAT DO YOU MEAN BOBBY DIED!!??MY SILLY BOY WHAT DO YOU MEAN BOBBY DIED!!??MY SILLY BOY 😭😭😭 https://t.co/nMFTYeKw1z

Roier English Updates @RoierEnglish || "Rivers, Bobby died "



*He put the song and the black and white filter bcs Dramoier || "Rivers, Bobby died "*He put the song and the black and white filter bcs Dramoier 💬|| "Rivers, Bobby died "*He put the song and the black and white filter bcs Dramoier https://t.co/TerBGWC9f2

Eris🖋 Sunsetduo @soulfirephoen1x I can’t go to sleep until I get confirmation if Bobby lives or dies or my brothers going to open Twitter, see Bobby died with no further context and be inconsolable I can’t go to sleep until I get confirmation if Bobby lives or dies or my brothers going to open Twitter, see Bobby died with no further context and be inconsolable

What other eggs are there in the server?

Bobby is not the only egg present on the server, as other members have also taken on the role of egg parents. For instance, Quackity has Tilín and Maximus, DanTDM has Trump and Missasinfonia, and Ph1LzA has Chayanne. Additionally, Wilbur Soot is the proud parent of Tallulah.

Each egg on the server possesses its own distinct gender and abilities. For instance, Bobby, who identified as male, participated in various activities such as painting, mining, wrestling, and farming.

It remains to be seen whether the server administrators will choose to restore Bobby and declare his death null and void, attributing it to the excessive lag experienced during that time.

Poll : 0 votes