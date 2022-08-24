Youth from Madhya Pradesh duped of Rs 99,000 in PUBG Mobile account fraud: Reports

PUBG Mobile has remained popular in India even after its ban that happened in September 2020. The name of the famous BR game has often popped up in the news for totally wrong reasons, which are pretty controversial at times.

A recent news report has come to light in which a youth was scammed on the pretext of getting a special PUBG Mobile account. A report from Times Now has suggested that the youth, who belonged to the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was defrauded of as much as INR 99,000.

Youth from MP scammed on the pretext of getting a special PUBG Mobile ID

As per the report via Times Now, the victim, Akarsh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh (MP), was approached by a scammer who promised to provide him with a PUBG account. The con man reportedly provided a lucrative offer that included special gaming tools, among other add-ons, to enhance the in-game performance.

According to Dainik Bhaskar's report, the criminal approached Akarsh as a player of the Krafton-developed battle royale shooter. He cashed in on the victim's addiction to PUBG Mobile (or BGMI) and collected around INR 99,000 in exchange for a unique in-game account.

However, as expected, the victim didn't receive any of the promised items. Thus, after realizing this, the victim immediately approached the police via cyber helpline number 704912-4445. He informed the concerned authorities regarding the scam and the defrauder.

The cyber team has since promptly informed the concerned wallet company and banks to ensure Akarsh gets his money back. However, the cybercriminal seems to have escaped the jaws of the law for now and might prey on other vulnerable players.

In other news related to PUBG addiction, a teen from Bihar died by suicide a few days back after allegedly losing an in-game match. Police were also exploring a failed love angle in the matter, while the teen's family members blamed his addiction to the game.

Note: Many such cases involving PUBG Mobile have made headlines. However, users can minimize the frequency of such instances as they are 100% avoidable. One must be wary of scammers who lure unsuspecting victims with lucrative offers. Moreover, Indian users should employ the Cyber Police helpline mentioned above if they ever come in contact with any cybercriminal.

