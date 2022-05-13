YouTube Gaming introduces new membership gifting systems for livestreamers

YouTube Gaming has taken a huge step forward by enabling membership gifting similar to gifted subscriptions on Twitch. This is a positive step for the platform to connect streamers with their audience.

The YouTube livestreaming platform is slowly catching up to its competitors. Many popular streamers moved on from Twitch or Facebook and started streaming exclusively on YouTube.

This recent update, which allows users to gift memberships, is only in a beta phase, but it could easily shift things in YouTube's favor. Many more creators could make the jump to the platform.

YouTube Gaming has revealed its Gifted Memberships Beta

TeamYouTube @TeamYouTube : YouTube’s Memberships Gifting beta for select channels!



You'll be able to gift channel memberships to others in the chat & they’ll get access to perks like badges & emojis.



Details & Eligibility: Tomorrow's: YouTube’s Memberships Gifting beta for select channels!You'll be able to gift channel memberships to others in the chat & they’ll get access to perks like badges & emojis.Details & Eligibility: yt.be/help/p1fWM Tomorrow's🎁: YouTube’s Memberships Gifting beta for select channels!You'll be able to gift channel memberships to others in the chat & they’ll get access to perks like badges & emojis.Details & Eligibility: yt.be/help/p1fWM https://t.co/1IEBIcUZgv

YouTube Gaming and Twitch work very similarly in presentation, execution, and how creators can monetize their work. They have different words for things.

On Twitch, a subscriber pays to get some extra features, while a subscriber on YouTube sees the creator's videos on their subscription page. It would be considered a follower on Twitch.

Lester @Chen



-70/30 Rev Share for creators

-Purchase Bulks of 1/5/20 Gifts for Viewers

-Avail to purchase on Livestreams

-Priced on your channel at $5 USD (or the next closest price point available below $5) Thrilled to announce that our Gifted Memberships Beta starts today!-70/30 Rev Share for creators-Purchase Bulks of 1/5/20 Gifts for Viewers-Avail to purchase on Livestreams-Priced on your channel at $5 USD (or the next closest price point available below $5) Thrilled to announce that our Gifted Memberships Beta starts today!-70/30 Rev Share for creators 📊-Purchase Bulks of 1/5/20 Gifts for Viewers 🎁-Avail to purchase on Livestreams 🔴-Priced on your channel at $5 USD (or the next closest price point available below $5)

YouTube Gaming's version of a Twitch subscriber is considered a member. It can all be confusing for those who watch content creators and streamers on both platforms.

The similarities aren't stopping there. YouTube has announced its gaming creators can now receive gift memberships just as Twitch creators have been able to receive gifted subscriptions.

RAE @Valkyrae Excited to announce that starting May 11th, memberships Gifting Beta will be enabled for YouTube streams!



Been streaming on YouTube for 2.5 years and just so happy to see the platform continue to focus working on improving the streaming side of it.

Many more changes to come :) Excited to announce that starting May 11th, memberships Gifting Beta will be enabled for YouTube streams!Been streaming on YouTube for 2.5 years and just so happy to see the platform continue to focus working on improving the streaming side of it.Many more changes to come :)

Lester Chen is the Global Head of Gaming Creators for YouTube and shared a lot of details regarding the news on Twitter, as seen above. This was coupled with an outpouring of joy from the platform's creators.

It doesn't seem like YouTube is going to stop there. They want to invest in their gaming creators, considering they have delivered huge contracts to move people over from Twitch.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD



Gifted members (beta) will be released TOMORROW on my YouTube channel!



I can’t believe it’s finally here.



W - IT’S HAPPENING.Gifted members (beta) will be released TOMORROW on my YouTube channel!I can’t believe it’s finally here.W - @YouTubeGaming IT’S HAPPENING.Gifted members (beta) will be released TOMORROW on my YouTube channel!I can’t believe it’s finally here.W - @YouTubeGaming

The platform also recently introduced the Live Redirect feature. This is the equivalent of the Twitch Raid feature. It lets streamers send their audience over to another live individual when logging off.

This is just another way for YouTube to compete with Twitch. This is why many notable streamers and content creators upload content on YouTube and live full-time there.

TeamYouTube @TeamYouTube your viewers to other creators' live streams & Premieres as soon as yours ends.



More on who’s eligible & how we’re giving you control over who redirects to your channel: Creators: Live Redirect is here! Help each other grow by redirectingyour viewers to other creators' live streams & Premieres as soon as yours ends.More on who’s eligible & how we’re giving you control over who redirects to your channel: yt.be/help/H35Ry Creators: Live Redirect is here! Help each other grow by redirecting ➡️ your viewers to other creators' live streams & Premieres as soon as yours ends.More on who’s eligible & how we’re giving you control over who redirects to your channel: yt.be/help/H35Ry https://t.co/EibtaWvTtc

It will only be a matter of time before both platforms are neck and neck. In late July, Microsoft’s Mixer shut down, making YouTube Gaming one of the only viable options. YouTube needs to add better functionality and become a bit more user-friendly. When YT Gaming modifies, it can overthrow Twitch as the livestreaming giant.

Edited by Srijan Sen