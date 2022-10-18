YouTube to tribute Technoblade with a special video on the channel’s 9th anniversary

Following the untimely death of Minecraft star Alex "Technoblade" in June 2022, YouTube has announced that they will be sharing a special video recognizing the contributions made by the former YouTuber on the occasion of his channel's nine-year anniversary.

For those unaware, the YouTuber passed away after being diagnosed with sarcoma for over a year. Sarcoma is understood to be an extremely rare type of cancer that spreads across the body.

To honor Alex's legacy within the YouTube and gaming community, the Google-owned platform has revealed that they will be posting a tribute video for the former Minecrafter. The video is expected to be released on October 28, 2022.

Technotwt News 🎗 @technotwtnews youtube is preparing a tribute for technoblade which will be posted on october 28, 2022, on his channel's 9th anniversary. youtube is preparing a tribute for technoblade which will be posted on october 28, 2022, on his channel's 9th anniversary. https://t.co/MQ316nXuTE

YouTube to honor Technoblade's contribution to gaming

Before his unfortunate demise, Technoblade happened to be one of the fastest growing Minecraft YouTubers. Along with fellow Minecraft star Clay "Dream," Alex is considered to be one of the core members of the community. Presently, Alex's channel has over 15.4 million subscribers.

To celebrate Technoblade's amazing career, YouTube announced through their official Minecraft channel that they will be sharing a video in remembrance of the gamer. It is expected to be a compilation of the YouTuber's best moments on the platform.

It should be noted that the first video on his YouTube channel was uploaded on October 28, 2013. Nine years following his debut, YouTube will now honor the former YouTube star with memories of his wonderful and remarkable achievements.

The Minecraft community has often considered Alex to be among the most accomplished members of the game. His performance in the player vs. player events is thought to be his magnum opus - one that launched him into popularity.

Apart from a brief teaser of his gameplay, no further details have been released from Minecraft's YouTube channel. It remains to be seen if there will be other content creators included in the tribute video.

Fans react to the news

Having been among the core members of the Minecraft community, Alex's absence was felt thoroughly among his fans. Seeing YouTube finally announce a video in honor of the former YouTuber was celebrated and acknowledged by many. After seeing the news update, fans flocked to their accounts to express their thoughts.

Here are some of the reactions:

YSUH二 @YsuhM @technotwtnews I'm going to cry really hard when I see this, but I'm sure it'll be wonderful. I miss him so much @technotwtnews I'm going to cry really hard when I see this, but I'm sure it'll be wonderful. I miss him so much

As stated earlier, it is unclear if other streamers from the Minecraft community will join in to express their thoughts on Technoblade. From heartwarming and welcoming reactions to the announcement, the #TechnobladeNeverDies hashtag appears to have found a long-lasting footing within the gaming community.

