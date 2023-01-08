YouTuber goes viral after recreating Logan Paul's CryptoZoo-like game in three hours

A fairly small YouTuber, Yipy, with about 7K subscribers, recently became the talk of the town after creating a free-to-play NFT game called RealZoo. This is closely based on CryptoZoo, the Logan Paul venture that has faced stern scrutiny. Yipy's game includes all the features initially included in Paul's project.

The YouTuber claimed to have programmed the game in less than three hours. In a video uploaded to his channel, Yipy disclosed that RealZoo allows users to buy eggs in the game, which would hatch into hybrid animals. The YouTuber also revealed that he had programmed plenty of coins for players to buy free eggs. In comparison, CryptoZoo charges 300 coins for one egg.

Due to the practicality of the project, the video quickly went viral. At the time of writing, the YouTube video has amassed over 330K views.

Gaming community reacts after YouTuber turns Logan's Crypto-based game into a functioning one

Logan Paul has been under the cosh since Coffeezilla's video series came out. For those unaware, Paul had co-created a Crypto project called CryptoZoo, which collapsed after millions of dollars of investment. Subsequently, the creators pulled the rug from the project. Users who had invested in the game revealed that they were unable to withdraw their money.

Although Paul initially maintained a stance of defiance against the allegations earlier today (January 7), he announced that he would take accountability and address the situation in a future video.

Regardless of his latest comments, Paul's game remains inoperable. Yipy decided to program a game with a similar pattern. The major change is that it is a playable game, albeit a buggy one.

The YouTuber also revealed that his game will be free-to-play for the most part. However, users may be charged a certain amount since they must pay to keep the game on the servers.

The YouTuber's creative and ambitious project turned out to be successful. The video itself has garnered hundreds of thousands of viewers. The game news was also shared by Jake Lucky, an online reporter, who attracted further eyeballs. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After the Logan Paul vs Coffeezilla drama, a YouTuber remade Logan Paul's crypto zoo game in 3 hours, but instead made his free to play for everyone lol After the Logan Paul vs Coffeezilla drama, a YouTuber remade Logan Paul's crypto zoo game in 3 hours, but instead made his free to play for everyone lol https://t.co/11XiT9PQcE

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The kid has Logan Paul's animals beat by a mile tho The kid has Logan Paul's animals beat by a mile tho https://t.co/cySfiGM5Lv

Dooodooo @Dooodoo40370094 @JakeSucky The Elguin is the cutest thing I've seen a while @JakeSucky The Elguin is the cutest thing I've seen a while https://t.co/UkISrto58P

Many pointed out that the art used in Yipy's game is far superior and creative to that of Paul. This user wrote:

Lazeracer @Lazeracer @JakeSucky The art itself even looks well designed @JakeSucky The art itself even looks well designed

Fans continued to post pictures of the animals they had hatched in the game:

Genesisfury @AaronK90 @JakeSucky Yo, check out my super rare. I wonder what the odds are? @JakeSucky Yo, check out my super rare. I wonder what the odds are? https://t.co/LA9LcoawVh

Rysoku @rysoku the mocking @JakeSucky He named it "REALZOO" too. It's hilariousthe mocking @JakeSucky He named it "REALZOO" too. It's hilarious 😂😂 the mocking

As mentioned earlier, Logan Paul retracted his initial response video in which he claimed to file a lawsuit against Coffeezilla. Further news regarding the controversy should be updated on Logan's channel.

