YouTuber sneaks onto infamous Jeffrey Epstein island, gets everything on camera

Popular YouTuber Tyler Oliviera recently released a video in which he was seen sneaking onto the infamous Jeffrey Epstein island in the US Virgin Islands. The island, named Little St James, gained international notoriety after allegations of child abuse and assault charges were filed against Epstein. The island was said to be a hub for his nefarious activities.

With Epstein being dead for almost four years, the island, along with another beside it called Greater St James, was recently sold to billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff. The private islands are strictly off-limits to outsiders, with private security patrolling them all the time.

Regardless, Oliviera managed to get in with the help of one of his friends and successfully taped his journey to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein temple.

"Absolute W": Fans react as Tyler Oliviera sneaks onto Jeffrey Epstein island on camera

This is not the first time unauthorized personnel have snuck onto the infamous Jeffrey Epstein island. Considering how famous it became after the highly publicized scandal, tourists and explorers have tried multiple times to get onto the island where the heinous crimes were apparently committed.

With rumors and conspiracy theories floating around, people from around the world have tried to take a peek at the island. Andy Brocco, an urban explorer and YouTuber/vlogger, shared multiple clips of himself doing a similar thing back in 2020. Pictures and clips that he shared on TikTok were initially taken down, but almost a year later, he reposted them on social media.

Tyler Oliviera's latest video has turned many heads, with fans complimenting him on Twitter and elsewhere. Here are some of their reactions:

x @xavgz_ @tyleraloevera who was the guy following u in the end? @tyleraloevera who was the guy following u in the end?

A few Twitter users even compared the YouTuber's achievements to the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA V.

Tyler Oliviera started his YouTube career in 2018 and has earned a massive following over the years. At the moment, he has over 3.5 million subscribers on the platform.

Poll : 0 votes