Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Maze of Memories expansion reveals Paradox Brothers cards - Gate Guardian Combined, Riryoku Guardian, Prey of the Jirai Gumo, and more

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans of the Paradox Brothers decks will receive some great new cards. As a part of the upcoming “Maze of Memories” expansion, quite a few new cards have been confirmed to be brand-new cards in this set.

This expansion also brings quite a few cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG set “History Archive Collection.” But one of the coolest things to come in this expansion is that the Paradox Brothers’ “Gate Guardian” decks will receive quite a few new cards.

What Paradox Brothers cards were revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Maze of Memories expansion?

Fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime will undoubtedly remember the Paradox Brothers and their strategy built around cards like Sanga of the Thunder. The “Maze of Memories” expansion will feature cards used by the Paradox Brothers and Crow Hogan and Luna. Quite a few deck archetypes will receive support in this set.

These include “Black Luster Soldier,” “Elemental HERO,” “Fusion Dragon,” “Infernity,” “Number 10X,” and so many more. Below is the complete list of Gate Guardian cards currently known that are on their way to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, via the Maze of Memories set. This expansion is coming soon, set to release on March 10, 2023, in North America.

Confirmed Paradox Brothers cards:

Gate Guardians Combined: Aqua/Fusion/Effect Monster

Aqua/Fusion/Effect Monster Gate Guardian of Thunder and Wind: Thunder/Fusion/Effect Monster

Thunder/Fusion/Effect Monster Double Attack! Wind and Thunder!!: Spell Card

Spell Card Riryoku Guardian: Spell Card

Spell Card Shadow Ghoul of the Labyrinth: Zombie/Effect Monster

Zombie/Effect Monster Labyrinth Wall Shadow: Spell Card

Spell Card Labyrinth Heavy Tank: Machine/Effect Monster

Machine/Effect Monster Prey of the Jrai Gumo: Trap Card (Infinite)

While many of these cards vary in what they can do, Prey of the Jirai Gumo is fascinating. A permanent trap spell, when activated, becomes a Normal Monster (Insect/Earth/Level 5/2100/100 stats). It’s still a Trap card, as well. Whatever column this card is placed in shifts to the Monster Zone in that same column.

It can destroy a monster in that column that your opponent controls in Yu-Gi-Oh!. If this card is in your graveyard, you can banish it to retrieve a “Sanga of the Thunder,” “Kazejin,” or “Suijin” card that has been banished or is in your deck. This helps you put the Gate Guardians Combined boss monster.

Gate Guardians Combined requires all three monsters, and you have to banish those cards from your hand, field, or graveyard. You can negate a card or effect that your opponent plays and also destroy it.

You also do this three times a turn, making it a genuine threat. If this card is faceup and was Special Summoned, and it leaves its owner’s control, you can Special Summon a Level 11 or lower “Gate Guardian” monster from the deck or Extra Deck, ignoring all Summoning conditions. This could bring forth a Gate guardian of Wind and Water, or perhaps other cards, as several Fusion Gate Guardian cards are coming.

You can also use Riryoku Guardian to end matches potentially. It halves an opponent’s Life Points and adds the current Life Points of your Yu-Gi-Oh! opponent to a Gate Guardian. This could lead to dealing game-ending damage without a great deal of work.

All these cards and more are coming in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, when the Maze of Memories expansion launches on March 10, 2023.

