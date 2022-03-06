How to play the Sky Strikers deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Sky Strikers, while being a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, based around powerful boss monsters, is a bit of an enigma. It doesn’t require a lot of monsters on account of being a spell deck!

In particular, it runs Sky Striker spells, which offer bonus effects if there are more than three spells in the graveyard. So it behooves the player to get those spells into the grave as soon as possible.

Sky Strikers were one of the first meta decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Sky Striker decks were the bane of many new players in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and were incredibly common when the game launched. It’s not a hard deck to put together, and is an efficient way to defeat other players.

It’s a very Extra Deck heavy concept, so be aware of that as well. Many of the Sky Striker spells require the main Monster Zone to be empty, not the Extra Monster Zone. The ban list was not kind to this deck, but it’s still very playable.

Those looking for Sky Striker-related Secret Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel should go for Stalwart Force and Singular Strike Overthrow.

It’s important to note that when playing Sky Strikers, one must keep the main monster zone open when starting these combos, and use as many Spell Cards as possible.

Sky Strikers in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has three main combo paths

Sky Striker decks favor going second because it’s such a spell-heavy deck. A toolbox deck has a variety of cards to respond to threats with, so they will want to go second.

There are four combos to use in the game, so each will have its own list. The first combo is a search one and leads to lots of Sky Strikers in play.

The second Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel combo is built around Kagari and is the highest damage combo possible, and the third stars everyone’s favorite Extra Deck monster, Accesscode Talker, which also wants the player to Normal Summon a hand trap.

Sometimes, a player just needs to find more useful stuff to win with (Image via Konami)

Search Combo - Sky Striker Shizuku

Activate Sky Striker Mecha Modules: Multirole

Normal Summon Sky Striker Ace: Raye, tribute it, Special Summon Sky Striker Ace - Hayate

Enter Battle Phase, attack directly (thanks to Hayate)

Main Phase 2: Link Material Hayate to summon Sky Striker Ace: Kagari

This triggers Kagari’s effect, retrieve “Sky Striker” Spell card from the grave of choice back to the hand

Link Material Kagari to Link Summon Sky Striker Ace: Shizuku

End Phase: Use Shizuku’s effect, search a Sky Striker from the deck with a different name other than Sky Strikers in the graveyard

Mecha Modules: Multirole activates automatically, lets the player set as many Sky Striker spell cards with different names onto the field

Sky Striker Ace - Kagari is one of the many ways this deck can win (Image via Konami)

Attack Combo - Sky Striker - Kagari

Normal Summon Sky Striker Ace: Raye, and tribute it to summon Sky Striker Ace - Hayate

Activate as many spell cards as humanly possible. Sky Striker Mobilize: Engage! will help get more cards in hand.

Clear the field this way as much as possible, Link Summon Sky Striker Ace: Kagari via Hayate

Activate Kagari’s effect, retrieve a spell card previously used. Preferably Jamming Signal!, Afterburner! Or Engage!, if they were used previously

Activate Sky Striker Mecha: Eagle Booster, target Kagari. If there are three or more spell cards in the graveyard, she should have immunity to card effects, and can’t be destroyed in battle

Enter the Battle Phase, and attack

Truly, the mightiest of the Sky Strikers - Accesscode Talker (Image via Konami)

Accesscode Talker - the Strongest Sky Striker

Begin this with Raye already on the field, and no Normal Summons have been made. Normal Summon a Hand Trap monster

Use Ace - Ray and a Hand Trap Monster as Material, Link Summon Crystron Halqifibrax

Activate its effect, Special Summon Effect Veiler from the deck

Use the two as Link Material, Link Summon Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians. Player wants three Spell Cards in the field and graveyard when doing this

When she is summoned, three Spell Counters go on the card. Activate it, spend those to Special Summon Effect Veiler from graveyard

Use these as Link Material to Link Summon Accesscode Talker

Activate Accesscode Talker, target Selene, and gain Attack equal to her Link Rating x 1000 (3000). This gives Accesscode Talker 5300 Attack

This is what makes Sky Strikers so powerful. It has several ways to enter combos, and the more Spell Cards are used, the stronger the deck is.

Decklist for Sky Strikers in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Sky Striker Ace: Raye x3

Maxx “C” x3

Sky Striker Ace: Roze x2

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x2

Forbidden Chalice x3

Mystical Space Typhoon x3

Upstart Goblin x3

Sky Striker Mobilize: Engage! X2

Sky Striker Mecha Modules: Multirolex2

Sky Striker Airspace: Arena Zero x2

Sky Striker Maneuver: Afterburners! X2

Foolish Burial Goods x2

Sky Striker Mecha: Widow Anchor x2

Sky Striker mecha: Eagle Booster x1

Sky Striker Mecha: Hornet Drones x1

Sky Striker Mechaarmory: Hercules Base x1

Pot of Avarice x1

Lightning Storm x1

Metalfoes Fusion x1

Infinite Impermanence x3

Extra Deck

Sky Striker Ace: Hayate x3

Sky Striker Ace: Shizuku x3

Sky Striker Ace: Zeke x2

Sky Striker Ace: Kagari x1

Sky Striker Ace: Kaina x1

Isolde, Two Tales of the Noble Knights x1

Knightmare Phoenix x1

Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians x1

Crystron Halqifibrax x1

Accesscode Talker x1

Final thoughts about Sky Strikers in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

One of the biggest flaws in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is that Kagari is a limited card in the deck. It’s a deck that can be countered but is still easy to play with and hard to master. Players have to learn through experience which spell cards to use when. In particular, graveyard hate decks genuinely harm this one.

Lampi_ygo @Lampi_Ygo We came Top 8 in yesterday’s DLE event with Sky Striker out of roughly 100 players. Undefeated until Top 8. Ask me anything. :) We came Top 8 in yesterday’s DLE event with Sky Striker out of roughly 100 players. Undefeated until Top 8. Ask me anything. :) https://t.co/WP9pzyhu1I

It’s a fun deck and is easy to get into in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It is also one of the rare decks that excels when going second. That way, the player can burn through spells, punish any opponent's actions, and then begin their combos.

It's not a deck that relies on traps, but spells. It's a blast to play, and satisfying to see the combos pop off.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul