How to play the Sky Strikers deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Sky Strikers, while being a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, based around powerful boss monsters, is a bit of an enigma. It doesn’t require a lot of monsters on account of being a spell deck!
In particular, it runs Sky Striker spells, which offer bonus effects if there are more than three spells in the graveyard. So it behooves the player to get those spells into the grave as soon as possible.
Sky Strikers were one of the first meta decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Sky Striker decks were the bane of many new players in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and were incredibly common when the game launched. It’s not a hard deck to put together, and is an efficient way to defeat other players.
It’s a very Extra Deck heavy concept, so be aware of that as well. Many of the Sky Striker spells require the main Monster Zone to be empty, not the Extra Monster Zone. The ban list was not kind to this deck, but it’s still very playable.
Those looking for Sky Striker-related Secret Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel should go for Stalwart Force and Singular Strike Overthrow.
It’s important to note that when playing Sky Strikers, one must keep the main monster zone open when starting these combos, and use as many Spell Cards as possible.
Sky Strikers in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has three main combo paths
Sky Striker decks favor going second because it’s such a spell-heavy deck. A toolbox deck has a variety of cards to respond to threats with, so they will want to go second.
There are four combos to use in the game, so each will have its own list. The first combo is a search one and leads to lots of Sky Strikers in play.
The second Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel combo is built around Kagari and is the highest damage combo possible, and the third stars everyone’s favorite Extra Deck monster, Accesscode Talker, which also wants the player to Normal Summon a hand trap.
Search Combo - Sky Striker Shizuku
- Activate Sky Striker Mecha Modules: Multirole
- Normal Summon Sky Striker Ace: Raye, tribute it, Special Summon Sky Striker Ace - Hayate
- Enter Battle Phase, attack directly (thanks to Hayate)
- Main Phase 2: Link Material Hayate to summon Sky Striker Ace: Kagari
- This triggers Kagari’s effect, retrieve “Sky Striker” Spell card from the grave of choice back to the hand
- Link Material Kagari to Link Summon Sky Striker Ace: Shizuku
- End Phase: Use Shizuku’s effect, search a Sky Striker from the deck with a different name other than Sky Strikers in the graveyard
- Mecha Modules: Multirole activates automatically, lets the player set as many Sky Striker spell cards with different names onto the field
Attack Combo - Sky Striker - Kagari
- Normal Summon Sky Striker Ace: Raye, and tribute it to summon Sky Striker Ace - Hayate
- Activate as many spell cards as humanly possible. Sky Striker Mobilize: Engage! will help get more cards in hand.
- Clear the field this way as much as possible, Link Summon Sky Striker Ace: Kagari via Hayate
- Activate Kagari’s effect, retrieve a spell card previously used. Preferably Jamming Signal!, Afterburner! Or Engage!, if they were used previously
- Activate Sky Striker Mecha: Eagle Booster, target Kagari. If there are three or more spell cards in the graveyard, she should have immunity to card effects, and can’t be destroyed in battle
- Enter the Battle Phase, and attack
Accesscode Talker - the Strongest Sky Striker
- Begin this with Raye already on the field, and no Normal Summons have been made. Normal Summon a Hand Trap monster
- Use Ace - Ray and a Hand Trap Monster as Material, Link Summon Crystron Halqifibrax
- Activate its effect, Special Summon Effect Veiler from the deck
- Use the two as Link Material, Link Summon Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians. Player wants three Spell Cards in the field and graveyard when doing this
- When she is summoned, three Spell Counters go on the card. Activate it, spend those to Special Summon Effect Veiler from graveyard
- Use these as Link Material to Link Summon Accesscode Talker
- Activate Accesscode Talker, target Selene, and gain Attack equal to her Link Rating x 1000 (3000). This gives Accesscode Talker 5300 Attack
This is what makes Sky Strikers so powerful. It has several ways to enter combos, and the more Spell Cards are used, the stronger the deck is.
Decklist for Sky Strikers in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Sky Striker Ace: Raye x3
- Maxx “C” x3
- Sky Striker Ace: Roze x2
- Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x2
- Forbidden Chalice x3
- Mystical Space Typhoon x3
- Upstart Goblin x3
- Sky Striker Mobilize: Engage! X2
- Sky Striker Mecha Modules: Multirolex2
- Sky Striker Airspace: Arena Zero x2
- Sky Striker Maneuver: Afterburners! X2
- Foolish Burial Goods x2
- Sky Striker Mecha: Widow Anchor x2
- Sky Striker mecha: Eagle Booster x1
- Sky Striker Mecha: Hornet Drones x1
- Sky Striker Mechaarmory: Hercules Base x1
- Pot of Avarice x1
- Lightning Storm x1
- Metalfoes Fusion x1
- Infinite Impermanence x3
Extra Deck
- Sky Striker Ace: Hayate x3
- Sky Striker Ace: Shizuku x3
- Sky Striker Ace: Zeke x2
- Sky Striker Ace: Kagari x1
- Sky Striker Ace: Kaina x1
- Isolde, Two Tales of the Noble Knights x1
- Knightmare Phoenix x1
- Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians x1
- Crystron Halqifibrax x1
- Accesscode Talker x1
Final thoughts about Sky Strikers in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
One of the biggest flaws in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is that Kagari is a limited card in the deck. It’s a deck that can be countered but is still easy to play with and hard to master. Players have to learn through experience which spell cards to use when. In particular, graveyard hate decks genuinely harm this one.
It’s a fun deck and is easy to get into in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It is also one of the rare decks that excels when going second. That way, the player can burn through spells, punish any opponent's actions, and then begin their combos.
It's not a deck that relies on traps, but spells. It's a blast to play, and satisfying to see the combos pop off.