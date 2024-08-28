Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 free character leaked

Zenless Zone Zero has yet to offer free characters through limited events, and the trend might change in version 1.2. As hinted by credible leak sources like Flying Flame, Lucy, a popular A-Rank agent, will be rewarded for free in the next patch. The only criteria for players to access the character will be to complete certain objectives of an upcoming event.

This article further discusses the free character leaks for ZZZ 1.2.

Disclaimer: The information below is based on leaks from Flying Flame and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 leak hints at free character

Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 is expected to be released around September 25, 2024, following the six-week patch schedule. Among all the fresh content the update will introduce, players might be more interested in getting the free copy of Lucy. She is an excellent A-Rank agent from the Fire element that specializes in Support fighting style.

According to the leaks from Flying Flame, players should be able to acquire Lucy after completing Overlord's Banquet. This will likely be one of the limited-time events in ZZZ 1.2. This speculation is based on the ongoing closed beta test, but Proxies should get official confirmation soon, from the next livestream event to be exact.

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 drip marketing campaign has revealed Caesar and Burnice's official artwork, setting them up to debut as the featured S-Rank characters in the next patch. Interestingly, they belong to Lucy’s faction, the Sons of Calydon, so the Overlord's Banquet event could be associated with their clan.

Speaking of which, HoYoverse has given away free characters in their other titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Hence, ZZZ players can also expect the same treatment. In fact, Proxies have received the Luckyboo Bangoo and the Gilded Blossom W-Engine as free rewards from events so far.

Needless to say, Lucy can be a powerful Support for various team compositions. She can buff allies and has access to a fun playstyle, which can intrigue both veterans and newcomers.

