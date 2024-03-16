Zenless Zone Zero teaser reveals a new date; CBT3 expected

A new Zenless Zone Zero teaser was stealthily dropped today, bringing with it fresh speculation surrounding the title’s release date. The teaser showcases a horde of Bangboos running toward the camera, ending with a title card mentioning a date of March 17, 2024. While we do not have any additional official information regarding this announcement at the moment, various leaks and rumors have suggested the release of a third closed beta.

Read on to learn more about the announcement and its speculative contents.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and represent the author’s opinions.

Zenless Zone Zero teases something big for March 17, 2024

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the official Twitter/X account of the game, something major is expected to be announced on March 17, 2024, at 12 am (UTC +8). Fans are understandably excited, with many speculating a potential release date reveal and/or a CBT3 announcement months after the initial CBT in 2022.

The latter is more likely, as per a recent post by Reddit user u/luckbossx. The translated post points out a curious reply from the official Zenless Zone Zero account on the Chinese HoYoLAB White Day post, stating:

"Let’s hold off on the open beta for now! CBT3 is coming soon!"

The comment is in response to another user who requested an open beta session. Assuming that there is indeed a CBT3, readers can expect a full release three or four months later.

As always, keep in mind that these leaks are subject to translation errors and speculation. All that remains is to wait until the announcement officially airs online.

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming action RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This urban fantasy game takes cues from Honkai Impact 3rd, blending together abilities and combos for an adrenaline-fuelled experience. The game is set to release sometime in 2024 for the PC, Android, iOS and PlayStation 5 platforms.