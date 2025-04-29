Zenless Zone Zero leak hints character skins are coming, but it's not what you think

The recent Zenless Zone Zero leaks from Seele Leaks, hinting at character skins, have surprised the community, but it's not what players would have expected. Instead of exciting costumes for the playable Agents, speculations suggest new apparel for the Proxies. This clothing customization feature for the main characters could arrive amid the first anniversary celebration in patch 2.0.

This article will take a closer look at the latest ZZZ character skin leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero could introduce character skin customization in version 2.0, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero community has been anticipating version 2.0, which will introduce three new characters from the Yunkui Summit faction, alongside other exciting content. Although HoYoverse has officially teased the agents, players still have much to know about the next patch. The update could likely introduce character skin customization, which will provide control over the main character's wardrobe.

Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source, has claimed that Proxies will get new skin, but it won't be a complete overhaul. Instead, players can combine Proxy's clothing, changing the appearance. Perhaps they need different attire to enter the new areas from version 2.0.

The preview shared by Seele Leaks shows multiple bag icons. Each of them could contain different pieces of clothing for the main character. If the leaks prove true, players will be able to use the clothing customization feature, which will work similarly to the Bangboo dress-up event in version 1.5.

Speaking of which, the next update will celebrate the game turning a year old. There could be exciting anniversary rewards, including free S-rank characters and W-Engines. ZZZ 2.0 will also mark the release of the game on Xbox. Players can expect to learn more about the update soon, if not during the next livestream event.

