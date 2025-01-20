Zenless Zone Zero leak shows upcoming character Vivian

Zenless Zone Zero has yet to officially reveal many upcoming characters, like Vivian, whom Proxies can recognize from the version 1.5 trailer. The video showing her walking past the noodle shop on Sixth Street has surprised viewers, and they will likely want to know more about her. Thanks to Dimbreath (a credible third-party source) sharing her in-game render on Telegram, players got a glimpse at the supposed weapon, model, and outfit of the upcoming agent.

This article takes a closer look at the latest Vivian leaks in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Vivian leaks explored

Following the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream, HoYoverse released an official trailer where eagle-eyed fans were able to catch Vivian’s in-game appearance. While her information is yet to be made public, Dimbreath has shared a rendered model of the character highlighting her outfit and weapon.

According to the above preview, she will likely boast a small female model and wear a maid outfit. She might have crimson eyes, complementing her hair color which is a lighter shade of blue. The leaked model could be seen having perky ears, indicating that she isn’t a regular human being.

Vivian’s maid outfit could hint at her association with the Victoria Housekeeping Co. faction in Zenless Zone Zero. Players have seen Lycaon, Ellen, and other members of the organization wearing similar costumes. Vivian could likely be their new recruit or an old associate yet to be introduced in the story.

The leaks also show her supposed weapon, which is a large umbrella with a retractable spearhead. Overall, her design is unlike anything Proxies have seen so far. Especially in terms of color, Vivian has blue, almost violet, with shades of black as her palette.

As of writing, there’s limited information as to whether she will be playable in the upcoming updates. Besides, HoYoverse has yet to conduct the ZZZ 1.6 drip marketing. Vivian is likely to be teased officially during the campaign, or players could see characters from the rumored idol faction.

