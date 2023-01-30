Zerkaa hits back at YouTube for their recent ‘no-swear’ policy, reveals Sidemen getting demonetized

Twitch streamer Josh "Zerkaa" took to his stream to give his take on YouTube's recent policy of demonetizing uploads that have a swear word within the opening few seconds of the video.

With the exception of a few words such as "hell," "damn," and "a*s," YouTube will take action against videos that include abusive words within their first 30 seconds.

YouTube is also reprimanding people for their old uploads that include censored words within the said time frame. Zerkaa, one of the members of the popular UK YouTube group Sidemen, revealed that one of their recent videos was demonetized after another member uttered the word "sh*t."

Zerkaa reveals YouTube's scathing action against Sidemen for including the word "sh*t" in the opening few seconds

Zerkaa, who is a popular UK-based GTA V streamer, recently revealed how YouTube punished the Sidemen for simply including the word "sh*t" in the opening lines of the video.

Speaking about the actions taken against them, the 30-year-old said:

"Water Park hide-and-seek also got demonetized. I think that's because Tobi said 'sh*t' in the first like two minutes. It's been nuts though, innit? I mean, just like bleep it YouTube! Like give us a little tool, that says, 'bleep word.'"

Continuing his rant, Zerkaa added:

"I don't get it. Like, if YouTubers are out there spending silly money, let's say MrBeast, he spent like a million on a video, and someone like, just says 'sh*t' word at some point, and the editor missed it or whatever, or they put the 's-' and suddenly like...that's crazy!"

Watch the video below (Timestamp: 00:09:05):

Sidemen are not the only channel to get hit with YouTube's stern policy. Fellow streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" also revealed that some of his videos got demonetized due to the latest 'no-swear' policy:

"It's just very confusing what's actually triggering this new demonetization wave that's sweeping through like a plague. It doesn't really make a whole lot of sense. It's not as clear as these rules seem to think that it is."

Fans react to the clip

Fans took to the comments section to give their take on the words of the YouTuber. Some users suggested having a tool that allows creators to bleep profane words and circumvent the issue.

Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans give their take on the situation (Image via ZerkaaShorts on YouTube)

The general reaction towards the new policy has been largely critical. It remains to be seen if YouTube will address the concerns of the community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes