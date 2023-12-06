Zherka claims three-day Kick ban is due to hate speech and using the N-word amid allegations of flirting with teens

Controversial livestreamer Jon Zherka has caused quite a storm on social media after Kick banned him for three days. This comes after clips of him interacting with underage girls on stream garnered a lot of attention, with many claiming his behavior is the reason for this suspension. However, in a more recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Jon has claimed that the ban is due to hate speech and using the N-word.

This individual has been embroiled in several controversies before, having faced a lot of backlash from different communities due to his actions.

Jon Zherka says his Twitch ban is due to using the "hard R" because Adin Ross feels uncomfortable with it

Like Twitch, Kick is not known to divulge information about suspensions. Considering clips of Zherka's interaction with the teens garnered a lot of attention before the ban, viewers thought they'd joined the dots, claiming his improper behavior was the primary reason.

Jon himself has shared those clips on his profile but has claimed the ban was for having used racial slurs.

In a post addressing the suspension, Zherka wrote:

"My kick ban is 3 days for hate speech."

He also mentioned that the use of the N-word with the "hard R" made his fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross uncomfortable before accusing him of using the word in private. Here's what Zherka said:

"I can still be myself but need to cut out the hard R because it makes Adin uncomfortable even tho he says it offline all the time."

But this has not stopped people from talking about the controversial interactions he has had with women in a recent livestream. In the clip above that was shared by him, the streamer can be heard repeating the N-word a number of times while interacting with a couple of girls on a video chatting website like Omegle. He even wrote out the racial slur with the "hard R" in the chat.

Moreover, in the clip above, the Kick streamer can be heard saying:

"Yeah, that was good, ni**a. That's real good, ni**a."

Ironically, one of the girls even asks Zherka if he would get canceled for using the N-word on his stream, which the Kick streamer laughs off.

