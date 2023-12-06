Why was controversial streamer Jon Zherka banned from Kick? Reason explored

Controversial and often criticized Kick streamer Jon “Zherka” has been banned on the Stake-owned platform. Those acquainted with the streamer will be familiar with the fact that he is no stranger to getting bans. He was suspended twice on Twitch before becoming a regular on Kick streaming.

The controversial streamer's profile is inaccessible to fans as of this writing, which means he has been shown the door (at least temporarily) from the website. Clicking on the link to his profile on Kick will redirect fans to an error page. Here's what it reads:

Jon Zherka banned from Kick (Image via Kick)

Did Kick streamer Jon Zherka flirt with a teenager? Controversial clip explored

Although Kick has not officially disclosed the specific reason for the ban, a circulating clip may shed light on the situation. The clip captures the streamer involved in overtly flirtatious behavior with a girl on Omegle (Ome.tv), raising questions about the appropriateness of his actions. He asked this during the stream:

"We should go on a date. You like famous rich n**gas?”

The girl promptly rejected the proposal, explicitly stating that she was only 16 years old. This revelation added a layer of impropriety to the streamer's flirtatious advances, emphasizing the inappropriateness of his actions. Shockingly, however, the streamer responded by exclaiming:

“I don’t give a f**k!”

Interestingly, the streamer responded to the clip after it was shared by a fan account dedicated to Kick streaming. He said:

"I hate that f**king racist p*dophile"

Kick streamer responds to the clip on X (Image via X/@Kick_clips)

Such conduct unequivocally breaches the platform's Community Guidelines. Although the precise clip responsible for the ban hasn't been officially confirmed, there is a growing likelihood that the ban was due to the aforementioned interaction.

Although Kick Streaming is generally known for its leniency in meting out penalties to its streamers, in this instance, the platform has opted to impose a temporary suspension on Zherka.

What did the community say?

As mentioned previously, the clip was shared by one of the pages dedicated to sharing Kick clips. In response to the post, the streaming community said these:

Streaming community reacts to Zherka's ban (Image via X/@Kick_clips)

More reactions from Kick users (Image via X/@Kick_clips)

When not facing a ban, Zherka consistently pushes the limit with his streaming content. The streamer is frequently observed making polarizing remarks both on his live stream and on his dedicated X page.

