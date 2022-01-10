Next PlayStation “State of Play” event might be in early February, featuring God of War: Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy, and more

The next PlayStation “State of Play” might not be too far away, as recent community rumors hint that it will be early next month that the event gets hosted once again.
2022 is quite an exciting time for gamers worldwide, as the industry will be seeing the release of some of the biggest triple-A titles in the first half of the year.
Horizon: Forbidden West and Elden Ring will be getting their official releases next month. Hence, this has led to many PS fans feeling that Sony’s next event might not be too far off.
Tom Henderson, quite credible for his leaks surrounding Battlefield, Call of Duty, and even Halo Infinite, has recently tweeted about State of Play and how he feels that the rumors surrounding it are pretty strong.
God of War: Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy might be featured in upcoming PlayStation event
Henderson noted in the tweet:
While it’s highly likely that the event might be a “State of Play”, Henderson is not leaving out the thought that it might be something even bigger, possibly PS “Showcases”.
In 2021, many games were absent from PS’ showcases, with some of the biggest names being Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hogwarts Legacy, and even God of War: Ragnarok.
With these titles set to have their official releases in a few months, it won’t be all that surprising to see Sony capitalizing on them with an upcoming event for what seems like the most significant year so far for the PS 5.
It’s also plausible that apart from these titles, the next State of Play or Showcase (whichever it may be) looks to feature the sequel for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the next-gen Last of Us remake that has been in the works by Naughty Dogs for quite some time now.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While these are still rumors, a large portion of the PS fan base is convinced that Sony will most definitely have an event in early February.