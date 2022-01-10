Next PlayStation “State of Play” event might be in early February, featuring God of War: Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy, and more

The next PlayStation “State of Play” might not be too far away, as recent community rumors hint that it will be early next month that the event gets hosted once again.

2022 is quite an exciting time for gamers worldwide, as the industry will be seeing the release of some of the biggest triple-A titles in the first half of the year.

Horizon: Forbidden West and Elden Ring will be getting their official releases next month. Hence, this has led to many PS fans feeling that Sony’s next event might not be too far off.

Tom Henderson, quite credible for his leaks surrounding Battlefield, Call of Duty, and even Halo Infinite, has recently tweeted about State of Play and how he feels that the rumors surrounding it are pretty strong.

God of War: Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy might be featured in upcoming PlayStation event

Henderson noted in the tweet:

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.



While it's highly likely that the event might be a "State of Play", Henderson is not leaving out the thought that it might be something even bigger, possibly PS "Showcases".

While it’s highly likely that the event might be a “State of Play”, Henderson is not leaving out the thought that it might be something even bigger, possibly PS “Showcases”.

Gaming Updates and Countdowns I 🎮 @Onion00048



PlayStation is planned State of Play event early February 2022 .



PROJECTS Maybe be apparent on this event !



Horizon Forbidden West

Hogwarts Legacy

God Of War RAGNAROK

FF16 "Final Fantasy XVI"

#PS5 #PS4 #PlayStation #StateofPlay

In 2021, many games were absent from PS’ showcases, with some of the biggest names being Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hogwarts Legacy, and even God of War: Ragnarok.

With these titles set to have their official releases in a few months, it won’t be all that surprising to see Sony capitalizing on them with an upcoming event for what seems like the most significant year so far for the PS 5.

It’s also plausible that apart from these titles, the next State of Play or Showcase (whichever it may be) looks to feature the sequel for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the next-gen Last of Us remake that has been in the works by Naughty Dogs for quite some time now.

Vèńôm @drew00728



Feb 4...Dying light 2- stay human

Feb 8...Sifu

Feb 18... Horizon Forbidden West

Feb 22...Destiny 2:The Witch Queen

Feb 4...Dying light 2- stay human
Feb 8...Sifu
Feb 18... Horizon Forbidden West
Feb 22...Destiny 2:The Witch Queen
Feb 25.. Alden Ring

Arda @ultiwaz @_Tom_Henderson_ it has the potential to big a pretty big one IMO. @_Tom_Henderson_ it has the potential to big a pretty big one IMO.

Another LED 🔴 @JustAnLED @_Tom_Henderson_ We might see something from Naughty Dog if it has the potential to be big. @_Tom_Henderson_ We might see something from Naughty Dog if it has the potential to be big. 👀

Warren Tarbiat @Dangerman1337 @_Tom_Henderson_ I think a SoP focusing on HZII, GT7, Forspoken and a few other smaller titles is probably what's going to happen. Then after HZII, GT7 then we'll see GoW:R because I think Sony wants to save that for later. @_Tom_Henderson_ I think a SoP focusing on HZII, GT7, Forspoken and a few other smaller titles is probably what's going to happen. Then after HZII, GT7 then we'll see GoW:R because I think Sony wants to save that for later.

Remphy @Remphy1 @_Tom_Henderson_ please let there be at least one of the following: spider-man 2, forbidden west, GT7, hogwarts legacy, or GOW ragnarok @_Tom_Henderson_ please let there be at least one of the following: spider-man 2, forbidden west, GT7, hogwarts legacy, or GOW ragnarok

While these are still rumors, a large portion of the PS fan base is convinced that Sony will most definitely have an event in early February.

Edited by Ravi Iyer